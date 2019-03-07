18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Kiwi teams rule day 5

Defending JJ Giltinan champions Honda Marine of David McDiarmid, Matthew Steven and Brad Collins look set to take another title after a fourth win put them nine points clear leader.

The New Zealand 18ft Skiff teams ASCC and Honda Marine shared the honours with comfortable wins in Races 6 and 7 on Day 5 on Thursday.

ASCC of Josh Porebski, Jack Simpson and Dave Hazard, the current NZ champion, easily won the first race of the day, then Honda Marine won the latter race.

With just two more races to be sailed in the championship over the weekend, Honda Marine has a nett score of 10 points, and a discard of only 4 points, and holds a strong grip on defending the title.

In Thursday’s first race, ASCC dominated the latter half of the race to go on to a 2m 13s win over the early race leader Asko Appliances (James Dorron, Harry Bethwaite, Trent Barnabas), with Winning Group (John Winning Jr., Seve Jarvin, Sam Newton) just 12s further back in third place.

Honda Marine tightened the grip on the trophy in Race 7 when the team produced an unbelievable recovery to defeat ASCC by 17s, with the consistent Winning Group another 1m 19s back in third place.

Overall after discard, points with only two more races left in the regatta show Honda Marine on 10 points, Winning Group on 18 points, Smeg 19, Asko Appliances 27, ASCC on 30, and Bing Lee (Micah Lane) on 47 points.

The teams now take a break with racing continuing on Saturday with Race 8, and concludes on Sunday afternoon with Race 9.

18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Trophy – Overall Positions after R6 & R7, 1 discard

1st Honda Marine (DAVID McDIARMID) 5 1 – – 10 pts

2nd Smeg (MICHAEL COXON) 6 7 – – 19 pts

3rd Winning Group (JOHN WINNING Jr) 3 3 – – 21 pts

4th ASKO Appliances (JAMES DORRON) 2 9 – – 27 pts

5th ASCC (JOSH POREBSKI) 1 2 – – 30 pts

6th Bing Lee (MICAH LANE) 17 4 – – 47 pts

7th Finport Finance (KEAGAN YORK) 8 23 – – 51 pts

8th AppliancesOnline (BRETT VAN MUNSTER) 12 21 – – 58 pts

9th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (ARON EVERETT) 13 16 – – 61 pts

10th Yandoo (JOHN WINNING) 15 8 – – 64 pts

11th thekitchenmaker.com.au (JORDAN GIRDIS) 4 17 – – 65 pts

12th C-Tech (ALEX VALLINGS) 11 22 – – 65 pts

13th Noakesailing (SEAN LANGMAN) 14 13 – – 68 pts

14th Vintec (KIRK MITCHELL) 18 15 – – 71 pts

15th Rag & Famish Hotel (BRYCE EDWARDS) 9 10 – – 79 pts

16th Maersk Line (PERON PEARSE) 7 6 – – 82 pts

17th Birkenhead Point Marina (TOM ANDERSON) 16 14 – – 88 pts

18th Marinepool (HEINRICH BAYERN) 23 5 – – 94 pts

19th Ilve (JONO WHITTY) 10 25 – – 99 pts

20th RMarine Pittwater (SIMON NEARN) 20 19 – – 99 pts

21st Black Dog (JARROD SIMPSON) 22 12 – – 106 pts

22nd Lumix (KATIE LOVE) 19 24 – – 109 pts

23rd Brisbane18Footer (DAVID HAYTER) 25 11 – – 113 pts

24th Quality Marine Clothing (YVETTE HERITAGE) 21 19 – – 122 pts

25th Dal Zotto (JACK SPRAGUE) 24 18 – – 123 pts