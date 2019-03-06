36th America’s Cup – Never enough time?

The start of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA is just 2 years away.

Is that enough time? We check in with the teams to see what they are thinking at this crucial milestone in their campaigns.

INEOS Team UK Skipper Ben Ainslie. “We are up against it, so a lot of pressure is already on the team and the organisation to fulfil all of that. But that is part and parcel of the America’s Cup challenge, and that’s what makes it so exciting.”



“Normally if you manage your America’s Cup properly you run out of time at the same time you run out of money. You can sometimes find more money, but you can never find more time.” INEOS Team UK CEO Grant Simmer.

It is pretty clear the arms race is on when you take stock of the pace the teams are working at around the world. Whether still in the infancy of setting up new teams like Malta Altus Challenge, DutchSail in Europe, or Stars & Stripes Team USA on one coast of the US, to American Magic on the other.

And it isn’t just the teams that are counting the days, the entire event infrastructure is also on a very tight timeline, but making good progress.

