18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Rainy day Race 5

Just one race completed on Wednesday at the JJ Giltinan Trophy on Sydney Harbour, and Honda Marine take their third win.
The Kiwi Honda Marine team of Dave McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins finished ahead of the Aussie Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge.
In third place was Asko Appliances of James Dorron Harry Bethwaite and Trent Barnabas.
Two races were on the programme for the day but the rain brought only a light and shifty breeze, allowing only one race (R5) to be completed.
Overall Honda Marine take a four point lead ahead of Smeg.
18ft Shiff JJ Giltinan Trophy – Positions after 5 races, 1 discard
1st Honda Marine (DAVID McDIARMID ) 1 1 2 4 1 – – 5 pts
2nd Smeg (MICHAEL COXON) 4 3 3 1 2 – – 9 pts
3rd Winning Group (JOHN WINNING Jr) 3 26 4 2 6 – – 15 pts
4th ASKO Appliances (JAMES DORRONS) 2 4 12 7 3 – – 16 pts
5th Bing Lee (MICAH LANE) 21 6 8 5 7 – – 26 pts
6th ASCC (JOSH POREBSKI ) 5 15 6 3 13 – – 27 pts
7th AppliancesOnline.com.au (BRETT VAN MUNSTER) 7 2 7 12 18 – – 28 pts
8th Finport Finance (KEAGAN YORK) 9 8 5 11 10 – – 32 pts
9th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (ARON EVERETT ) 13 7 11 9 8 – – 35 pts
10th C‑Tech (ALEX VALLINGS ) 11 10 1 15 17 – – 37 pts
11th Vintec (KIRK MITCHELL) 14 17 10 6 9 – – 39 pts
12th Yandoo (JOHN WINNING ) 8 9 13 21 11 – – 41 pts
13th Noakesailing (SEAN LANGMAN) 17 11 9 25 4 – – 41 pts
14th thekitchenmaker.com.au (JORDAN GIRDIS ) 10 14 15 17 5 – – 44 pts
15th Birkenhead Point Marina (TOM ANDERSON ) 6 12 26 26 14 – – 58 pts
16th RMarine Pittwater (SIMON NEARN) 20 5 14 22 21 – – 60 pts
17th Rag & Famish Hotel (BRYCE EDWARDS) 12 13 19 20 16 – – 60 pts
18th Ilve (JONO WHITTY) 15 21 26 16 12 – – 64 pts
19th Marinepool (HEINRICH BAYERN) 16 16 16 18 23 – – 66 pts
20th Lumix (KATIE LOVE) 23 24 18 10 15 – – 66 pts
21st Maersk Line (PERON PEARSE) 26 22 17 8 22 – – 69 pts
22nd Black Dog (JARROD SIMPSON) 22 18 22 13 19 – – 72 pts
23rd Brisbane18Footer (DAVID HAYTER) 24 19 20 14 26 – – 77 pts
24th Dal Zotto (JACK SPRAGUE) 18 23 21 19 26 – – 81 pts
25th Quality Marine Clothing (YVETTE HERITAGE ) 19 20 23 23 20 – – 82 pts