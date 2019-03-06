18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Rainy day Race 5

Just one race completed on Wednesday at the JJ Giltinan Trophy on Sydney Harbour, and Honda Marine take their third win.

The Kiwi Honda Marine team of Dave McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins finished ahead of the Aussie Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge.

In third place was Asko Appliances of James Dorron Harry Bethwaite and Trent Barnabas.

Two races were on the programme for the day but the rain brought only a light and shifty breeze, allowing only one race (R5) to be completed.

Overall Honda Marine take a four point lead ahead of Smeg.

18ft Shiff JJ Giltinan Trophy – Positions after 5 races, 1 discard

1st Honda Marine (DAVID McDIARMID ) 1 1 2 4 1 – – 5 pts

2nd Smeg (MICHAEL COXON) 4 3 3 1 2 – – 9 pts

3rd Winning Group (JOHN WINNING Jr) 3 26 4 2 6 – – 15 pts

4th ASKO Appliances (JAMES DORRONS) 2 4 12 7 3 – – 16 pts

5th Bing Lee (MICAH LANE) 21 6 8 5 7 – – 26 pts

6th ASCC (JOSH POREBSKI ) 5 15 6 3 13 – – 27 pts

7th AppliancesOnline.com.au (BRETT VAN MUNSTER) 7 2 7 12 18 – – 28 pts

8th Finport Finance (KEAGAN YORK) 9 8 5 11 10 – – 32 pts

9th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (ARON EVERETT ) 13 7 11 9 8 – – 35 pts

10th C‑Tech (ALEX VALLINGS ) 11 10 1 15 17 – – 37 pts

11th Vintec (KIRK MITCHELL) 14 17 10 6 9 – – 39 pts

12th Yandoo (JOHN WINNING ) 8 9 13 21 11 – – 41 pts

13th Noakesailing (SEAN LANGMAN) 17 11 9 25 4 – – 41 pts

14th thekitchenmaker.com.au (JORDAN GIRDIS ) 10 14 15 17 5 – – 44 pts

15th Birkenhead Point Marina (TOM ANDERSON ) 6 12 26 26 14 – – 58 pts

16th RMarine Pittwater (SIMON NEARN) 20 5 14 22 21 – – 60 pts

17th Rag & Famish Hotel (BRYCE EDWARDS) 12 13 19 20 16 – – 60 pts

18th Ilve (JONO WHITTY) 15 21 26 16 12 – – 64 pts

19th Marinepool (HEINRICH BAYERN) 16 16 16 18 23 – – 66 pts

20th Lumix (KATIE LOVE) 23 24 18 10 15 – – 66 pts

21st Maersk Line (PERON PEARSE) 26 22 17 8 22 – – 69 pts

22nd Black Dog (JARROD SIMPSON) 22 18 22 13 19 – – 72 pts

23rd Brisbane18Footer (DAVID HAYTER) 24 19 20 14 26 – – 77 pts

24th Dal Zotto (JACK SPRAGUE) 18 23 21 19 26 – – 81 pts

25th Quality Marine Clothing (YVETTE HERITAGE ) 19 20 23 23 20 – – 82 pts