92nd Star Bacardi Cup – Day 1

Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy took the opeing race of the 92nd Star Bacardi Cup at the Coral Reef Yacht Club on Monday.

Negri and Lambertenghi, defending the title they won in 2018, led at the first mark and after an early battle with Norwegian World Champion Eivind Melleby with Josh Revkin (USA), kept their lead to the line.

Second place went to Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada, with Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise finishing in third.

After their strong start Melleby and Revkin could only finish in eighth place.

The black flag removed three boats, among them Polish Olympic Gold and Star World Champion Mateusz Kusznierewicz, racing with World Champion crew Frithjof Kleen.

Ireland’s Nicholas and Robert O’Leary finished in 13th place.

Star Bacardi Cup – Day 1 leading positions (64 entries)

1st ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 1 pts

2nd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / BRUNO PRADA – – 2 pts

3rd USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 3 pts

4th USA 8230 John Dane III / Tim Ray – – 4 pts

5th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Freitas Moraes Gonçalves – – 5 pts

6th USA 8522 Allan Terhune, Jr. / Arnis Baltins – – 6 pts

7th UKR 8493 Vasyl Gureyev / SHAFRANYUK ANDREY – – 7 pts

8th NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin – – 8 pts

9th BRA 8398 Marcelo Fuchs / Pedro Trouche – – 9 pts

10th GER 8361 Stefan Lehnert / KUSHNIT VITALII – – 10 pts

11th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / TONKO BARAC – – 11 pts

12th ARG 8008 Fabian Mac gowan / Fabio Scarptti – – 12 pts

13th IRL 8527 Nicholas O’Leary / Robert O’Leary – – 13 pts

14th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / John Von Schwartz – – 14 pts

15th USA 8518 Doug Smith / BRIAN O’MAHONEY – – 15 pts

16th FRA 8237 Xavier Rohart / PIERRE ALEXIS PONSOT – – 16 pts

17th USA 8413 Thomas Londrigan / Simon Van Wonderen – – 17 pts

18th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter – – 18 pts

19th USA 8490 John MacCausland / RICK PETERS – – 19 pts

20th GER 8396 Lothar Geilen / CARLOS MIGUEL – – 20 pts

Full results available here