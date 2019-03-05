18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Honda Marine retain lead

After the return to racing at the JJ Giltinan Trophy on Sydney Harbour, Honda Marine of of Dave McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins retain their overall lead.

Two races were sailed in fresh winds around 16 knots with the first racing going to New Zealand’s C-Tech of Alex Vallings, Sam Trethaway and Matt Coutts, and the second (R4) to the Aussie Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge.

Honda Marine added a 2 and 6 to their scoreline and now lead by three points from Smeg, with Winning Group third.

In the protests heard over the weekend for Races 1 and 2. Protest dismissed in race 1, and for race 2 Winning group shall be scored points for Race 2 equal to here average of all races excluding race 2, any drop race and Race 9 on the final day.

18ft Shiff JJ Giltinan Trophy – Positions after 4 races

1st Honda Marine (DAVID McDIARMID) 1 1 2 4 – – 4 pts

2nd Smeg (MICHAEL COXON) 4 3 3 1 – – 7 pts

3rd Winning Group (JOHN WINNING Jr ) 3 26 4 2 – – 9 pts

4th ASKO Appliances (JAMES DORRON ) 2 4 12 7 – – 13 pts

5th ASCC (JOSH POREBSKI ) 5 15 6 3 – – 14 pts

6th AppliancesOnline.com.au (BRETT VAN MUNSTER) 7 2 7 12 – – 16 pts

7th Bing Lee (MICAH LANE ) 21 6 8 5 – – 19 pts

8th Finport Finance (KEAGAN YORK ) 9 8 5 11 – – 22 pts

9th C‑Tech (ALEX VALLINGS ) 11 10 1 15 – – 22 pts

10th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (ARON EVERETT ) 13 7 11 9 – – 27 pts

11th Vintec (KIRK MITCHELL ) 14 17 10 6 – – 30 pts

12th Yandoo (JOHN WINNING) 8 9 13 21 – – 30 pts

13th Noakesailing (SEAN LANGMAN ) 17 11 9 25 – – 37 pts

14th RMarine Pittwater (SIMON NEARN) 20 5 14 22 – – 39 pts

15th thekitchenmaker.com.au (JORDAN GIRDIS ) 10 14 15 17 – – 39 pts

16th Rag & Famish Hotel (BRYCE EDWARDS) 12 13 19 20 – – 44 pts

17th Birkenhead Point Marina (TOM ANDERSON) 6 12 26 26 – – 44 pts

18th Maersk Line (PERON PEARSE ) 26 22 17 8 – – 47 pts

19th Marinepool (HEINRICH BAYERN) 16 16 16 18 – – 48 pts

20th Lumix (KATIE LOVE) 23 24 18 10 – – 51 pts

21st Ilve (JONO WHITTY) 15 21 26 16 – – 52 pts

22nd Brisbane18Footer (DAVID HAYTER) 24 19 20 14 – – 53 pts

23rd Black Dog (JARROD SIMPSON) 22 18 22 13 – – 53 pts

24th Dal Zotto (JACK SPRAGUE ) 18 23 21 19 – – 58 pts

25th Quality Marine Clothing (YVETTE HERITAGE) 19 20 23 23 – – 62 pts