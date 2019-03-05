18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Honda Marine retain lead

After the return to racing at the JJ Giltinan Trophy on Sydney Harbour, Honda Marine of of Dave McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins retain their overall lead.
Two races were sailed in fresh winds around 16 knots with the first racing going to New Zealand’s C-Tech of Alex Vallings, Sam Trethaway and Matt Coutts, and the second (R4) to the Aussie Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge.
Honda Marine added a 2 and 6 to their scoreline and now lead by three points from Smeg, with Winning Group third.
In the protests heard over the weekend for Races 1 and 2. Protest dismissed in race 1, and for race 2 Winning group shall be scored points for Race 2 equal to here average of all races excluding race 2, any drop race and Race 9 on the final day.
18ft Shiff JJ Giltinan Trophy – Positions after 4 races
1st Honda Marine (DAVID McDIARMID) 1 1 2 4 – – 4 pts
2nd Smeg (MICHAEL COXON) 4 3 3 1 – – 7 pts
3rd Winning Group (JOHN WINNING Jr ) 3 26 4 2 – – 9 pts
4th ASKO Appliances (JAMES DORRON ) 2 4 12 7 – – 13 pts
5th ASCC (JOSH POREBSKI ) 5 15 6 3 – – 14 pts
6th AppliancesOnline.com.au (BRETT VAN MUNSTER) 7 2 7 12 – – 16 pts
7th Bing Lee (MICAH LANE ) 21 6 8 5 – – 19 pts
8th Finport Finance (KEAGAN YORK ) 9 8 5 11 – – 22 pts
9th C‑Tech (ALEX VALLINGS ) 11 10 1 15 – – 22 pts
10th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (ARON EVERETT ) 13 7 11 9 – – 27 pts
11th Vintec (KIRK MITCHELL ) 14 17 10 6 – – 30 pts
12th Yandoo (JOHN WINNING) 8 9 13 21 – – 30 pts
13th Noakesailing (SEAN LANGMAN ) 17 11 9 25 – – 37 pts
14th RMarine Pittwater (SIMON NEARN) 20 5 14 22 – – 39 pts
15th thekitchenmaker.com.au (JORDAN GIRDIS ) 10 14 15 17 – – 39 pts
16th Rag & Famish Hotel (BRYCE EDWARDS) 12 13 19 20 – – 44 pts
17th Birkenhead Point Marina (TOM ANDERSON) 6 12 26 26 – – 44 pts
18th Maersk Line (PERON PEARSE ) 26 22 17 8 – – 47 pts
19th Marinepool (HEINRICH BAYERN) 16 16 16 18 – – 48 pts
20th Lumix (KATIE LOVE) 23 24 18 10 – – 51 pts
21st Ilve (JONO WHITTY) 15 21 26 16 – – 52 pts
22nd Brisbane18Footer (DAVID HAYTER) 24 19 20 14 – – 53 pts
23rd Black Dog (JARROD SIMPSON) 22 18 22 13 – – 53 pts
24th Dal Zotto (JACK SPRAGUE ) 18 23 21 19 – – 58 pts
25th Quality Marine Clothing (YVETTE HERITAGE) 19 20 23 23 – – 62 pts