Thomas Coville FRA presented his brand-new Trimaran ‘Sodebo 3’

Sodebo and Thomas Coville have finally unveiled their new trimaran, ‘Sodebo 3’ which is characterized by a very advanced forward positioned cockpit.

This seeks to to optimise the weight balance and improve the physics of the boat, which also has state-of-the-art foils.

Launch video actually gets to the roll-out of ‘Sodebo 3’ around the 36 minute mark . . . .

Sodebo 3 left the site at Vannes, France on Saturday, 2 March after 18 months of work in the Multiplast hanger.

The boat is expected to be launched by mid-March, for first sailing trials.