18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Race 2

A second race win for defending champions, New Zealand’s Honda Marine team of Dave McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins at the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Appliancesonline.com.au of Brett Van Munster, Phil Marshall and Kurt Fatouris finished just 10s behind Honda Marine with Smeg of Michael Coxon, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge taking third place.

Winning Group of John Winning Jr, Steve Jarvin and Sam Newton, were the early leaders but were involved in an incident with a spectator yacht, that forced them to retire from the race and they are claiming redress.

Other finishing positions were:

Fourth Asko Appliances (James Dorron), fifth Simon Nearn’s R Marine Pittwater, sixth Bing Lee (Micah Lane), seventh The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines (Aron Everett), eighth Finport Finance (Keagan York), ninth Yandoo (John Winning) and in tenth place New Zealand’s C-Tech (Alex Vallings).

Protests are now pending from both of the first two races, so no overall positions are available until after the protest hearings.

No racing on Monday, race 3 is on Tuesday.

The Winning Group 2019 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship Race Dates: Saturday 2 March and Tuesday 5 to Sunday 10 March.