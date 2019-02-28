World Sailing Job Vacancy – Marketing and Hospitality Executive

World Sailing, the world governing body for the sport, is currently advertising for a Marketing and Hospitality Executive.
The Director of Brand and Marketing requires support in delivering an extensive annual programme of activity.
Including Hospitality, Brand and Marketing implementation / development and Events delivery requiring regular international travel – everything from creating high-end presentations for our partners, to ensuring the coffee machines are working in the hospitality lounge.
This is a role that will require a broad skillset in all aspects of marketing and event delivery. A keen eye for ‘what good looks like’ is crucial.
This role will therefore require a can-do attitude to getting work done, the ability to multi-task, prioritise and time plan effectively, and the intuitive understanding of what it takes to deliver a broad list of requirements under pressure and to a high standard.
All applications should be sent to: [email protected] with a CV and covering letter by 28 March 2019.