RORC Caribbean 600 Wrap

The 11th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 attracted 76 teams from 21 countries and crews from six continents.

The highly diverse fleet were challenged by the tough conditions and captivated by the beauty of a stunning race course.

The non-stop 600 mile race around 11 Caribbean islands is unique and very much on the bucket-list of any offshore sailor.



2019 WINNERS – RORC Caribbean 600

Wizard, Volvo 70 (USA) – David and Peter Askew. Overall Winner -2019 RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy

+ Monohull Line Honours, 1st IRC Zero, 1st CSA Overall

Maserati, Multi 70 (ITA) – Giovanni Soldini. Multihull Line honours & Set a n new Multihull Race Record

(1 day, 06 hours 49 minutes and 00 seconds)

Chim Chim, Gunboat 62 (USA) – John Gallagher – 1st MOCRA Class

Eärendil, Class4 (FRA) – Catherine Pourre – 1st Class40 & Line Honours

Bounty, Swan 66 (USA) – Gibb Kane – 1st IRC One

Scarlet Oyster, Oyster 48 (GBR) – Ross Applebey – 1st IRC Two

Sleeper X, S&S Swan 48 (GBR) – Vicki and Jonty Layfield – 1st IRC Three

Avanti, Hanse 430 (USA) – Jeremi Jablonski – 1st Two Handed Class

Nikata, J/V 115 Custom – 1st Superyacht Class

Full results available here