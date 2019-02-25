RYA beef up Olympic Selection Committee ahead of Tokyo 2020

The RYA has added Lucy Macgregor and Leigh McMillan to the Olympic Steering Group (OSG) ahead of the selection of sailors to represent Team GB in Tokyo 2020.

The OSG is an impartial RYA committee that meets throughout the year to discuss the World Class Programme, including to determine the Selection Process for the Olympic Games.

Once the Selection Process for the Olympic Games commences, the OSG become the Olympic Selection Committee (OSC) with the addition of the RYA Racing Committee Chair (currently Carla Stanley).

The OSC is charged with the Selection of Athletes to represent the British Sailing Team at the next Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020.

The RYA Tokyo 2020 Olympics selection policy has not been publicly announced, but is expected to start with the Princess Sofia regatta in Palma at the end of March.

There are then several World Cup events (Genoa & Marseille) and class championships, before selection has to be made for the 2019 Olympic Test Event in August, which has an entry deadline of 15 June, and will be a critical indicator of the OSC thinking.

The 2019 Olympic Selection Committee comprises:

Jarrod Simpson (Chair)

Rob Andrews (former RYA Competitions Manager)

Sarah Gosling (former Olympic sailor, 2x Gold)

Saskia Clark (former Olympic sailor, Gold & Silver)

Lucy Macgregor (former Olympic sailor)

Leigh McMillan (former Olympic Sailor)

Ian Walker (RYA Director of Racing) (former Olympic Sailor 2x Silver)

Mark Robinson (RYA Performance Manager & Olympic Sailing Team leader)

Carla Stanley (RYA Racing Committee Chair)

