Cumbley wins Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship

Charlie Cumbley won the Noble Marine Solo Winter Championships at Chew Valley Lake SC over a glorious weekend.
Cumbley won the first two races, before Tom Gillard took race 3 to claim second place on the podium. In third place overall was Andy Davis.
Prizes were also awarded to the winners of the 2018 Western area Travellers series. First prize went to Bob Taylor from Tata Steel SC. Second place was John Steels from Starcross SC and third to Vernon Perkins from South Cerney SC.
The National Solo Class Association President, Doug Latta thanked event sponsors Noble Marine for their continued support.
Chew Valley Lake SC will be hosting their annual Solo open meeting on 8 June.
Noble Marine Solo Winter Championships – Final Leaders (60 entries)
1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley Warsash SC/TCYC 1 1 -2 – – 2 pts
2nd 5675 Tom Gillard Sheffield Viking SC 2 -17 1 – – 3 pts
3rd 5787 Andy Davis Blithfield SC -11 2 5 – – 7 pts
4th 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 8 3 -16 – – 11 pts
5th 5782 Nigel Davies Draycote Water SC 4 -10 7 – – 11 pts
6th 5808 Shane Mac Carthy Greystones SC 7 6 -26 – – 13 pts
7th 4961 Tim Johnson CVLSC -15 4 11 – – 15 pts
8th 5487 Roger Bennett Silver Wing SC -24 12 4 – – 16 pts
9th 5834 Chris Brown RYA -12 7 10 – – 17 pts
10th 5796 Andy Hyland Lymington 6 -13 13 – – 19 pts
11th 5835 Dave Lucas GWSC 10 9 -22 – – 19 pts
12th 5561 Tim Lewis Island Barn 3 -24 17 – – 20 pts
13th 5691 Guy Mayger Felpham SC -13 8 12 – – 20 pts
14th 5130 Mark Lee Lymington 17 -32 6 – – 23 pts
15th 5763 Steve Denison RYA -19 15 8 – – 23 pts
16th 4975 Brenda Hoult HISC 23 -29 3 – – 26 pts
17th 5831 Richard Lovering HISC/WYC -20 18 9 – – 27 pts
18th 5583 Martin Frary HISC -30 5 24 – – 29 pts
19th 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt -18 11 18 – – 29 pts
20th 5695 Ian Ingram Earlswood Lakes 9 21 -29 – – 30 pts