Cumbley wins Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship

Charlie Cumbley won the Noble Marine Solo Winter Championships at Chew Valley Lake SC over a glorious weekend.

Cumbley won the first two races, before Tom Gillard took race 3 to claim second place on the podium. In third place overall was Andy Davis.

Prizes were also awarded to the winners of the 2018 Western area Travellers series. First prize went to Bob Taylor from Tata Steel SC. Second place was John Steels from Starcross SC and third to Vernon Perkins from South Cerney SC.

The National Solo Class Association President, Doug Latta thanked event sponsors Noble Marine for their continued support.

Chew Valley Lake SC will be hosting their annual Solo open meeting on 8 June.

Noble Marine Solo Winter Championships – Final Leaders (60 entries)

1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley Warsash SC/TCYC 1 1 -2 – – 2 pts

2nd 5675 Tom Gillard Sheffield Viking SC 2 -17 1 – – 3 pts

3rd 5787 Andy Davis Blithfield SC -11 2 5 – – 7 pts

4th 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 8 3 -16 – – 11 pts

5th 5782 Nigel Davies Draycote Water SC 4 -10 7 – – 11 pts

6th 5808 Shane Mac Carthy Greystones SC 7 6 -26 – – 13 pts

7th 4961 Tim Johnson CVLSC -15 4 11 – – 15 pts

8th 5487 Roger Bennett Silver Wing SC -24 12 4 – – 16 pts

9th 5834 Chris Brown RYA -12 7 10 – – 17 pts

10th 5796 Andy Hyland Lymington 6 -13 13 – – 19 pts

11th 5835 Dave Lucas GWSC 10 9 -22 – – 19 pts

12th 5561 Tim Lewis Island Barn 3 -24 17 – – 20 pts

13th 5691 Guy Mayger Felpham SC -13 8 12 – – 20 pts

14th 5130 Mark Lee Lymington 17 -32 6 – – 23 pts

15th 5763 Steve Denison RYA -19 15 8 – – 23 pts

16th 4975 Brenda Hoult HISC 23 -29 3 – – 26 pts

17th 5831 Richard Lovering HISC/WYC -20 18 9 – – 27 pts

18th 5583 Martin Frary HISC -30 5 24 – – 29 pts

19th 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt -18 11 18 – – 29 pts

20th 5695 Ian Ingram Earlswood Lakes 9 21 -29 – – 30 pts

Full results available here

More photos by Errol Edwards available here