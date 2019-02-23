Burling and Tuke struggle at New Zealand 49er Nationals

Pete Burling and Blair Tuke, who returned to Olympic 49er racing to win the Oceanbridge Regatta early this month, are struggling to repeat that dominant performance at the New Zealand Nationals.

The Kiwi pair Logan Dunning-Beck and Oscar Gunn are tied for the lead with Will and Sam Phillips of Australia after eight races.

Burling and Tuke are in third place, five points off the two leaders crews.

Race wins have been spread through the fleet, and although Burling and Tuke have taken two wins they have been anything but consistant, including a UFD in race 2.

In the women’s 49erFX Nationals, Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech have dominated, winning five of the eight races.

In second place are the Aussie pair Tess Lloyd and Jamie Ryan with Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht of Austria in third.

New Zealand 49er Nationals – Leaders after 8 Races (13 entries)

1st NZL Logan Dunning-Beck and Oscar Gunn – – 20 pts

2nd AUS Will Phillips and Sam Phillips – – 20 pts

3rd NZL Peter Burling and Blair Tuke – – 25 pts

4th NZL Issac McHardie and William McKenzie – – 27 pts

5th NZL Markus Sommerville and Jack Simpson – – 28 pts

6th NZL Josh Porebski and Trent Rippel – – 32 pts

New Zealand 49erFX Nationals – Leaders after 8 Races (9 entries)

1st NZL Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech – – 9 pts

2nd AUS Tess Lloyd and Jamie Ryan – – 17 pts

3rd AUT Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht – – 18 pts

4th AUT Angelika Kohlendorfer and Lisa Farthofer – – 25 pts

5th NZL Campbell Stanton and William Shapland – – 33 pts

6th NZL Ben Paterson and Sean Paterson – – 39 pts

Full results here