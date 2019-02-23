Brits Abroad – Vilamoura and San Remo

The Vilamoura Coach Regatta in Portugal for the Laser and Radial classes finished with podium places for Britain’s Michael Beckett and Elliot Hanson.
Beckett won the men’s Laser event, three points ahead of Wannes Van Laer of Belgium, with Hanson taking third place.
In the women’s Radial event Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark won five of the eight races to top the leaderboard ahead of Maria Erdi of Hungary. In third place was Anna Munch of Denmark. No British entries.
While the Carnival Race in San Remo, Italy is underway with five races completed for the 470. Deniz and Ates Cinar of Turkey lead.
Luke Patience and Chris Grub are best placed Brits in 11th place.
Vilamoura Coach Regatta – Laser – Final after 8 races (44 emtries)
1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 29 pts
2nd BEL Wannes VAN LAER – – 31 pts
3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 34 pts
4th IRL Finn LYNCH – – 36 pts
5th FRA Jean BERNAZ – – 39 pts
6th NED Nelis BROEKHUIZEN – – 63 pts
7th GBR Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 64 pts
8th GBR Jack COOKSON – – 72 pts
9th NED Yuri HUMMEL – – 72 pts
10th GBR Jack WETHERELL – – 81 pts
Other GBR:
12th Sam WHALEY
25th Joseph MULLAN
28th Nick THOMPSON (only sailed 3 races)
Vilamoura Coach Regatta – Radial – Final after 8 races (36 emtries)
1st DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 9 pts
2nd HUN Maria ERDI – – 13 pts
3rd DEN Anna MUNCH – – 29 pts
4th GER Julian HOFFMANN – – 35 pts
5th FRA Michon PERNELLE – – 40 pts
6th NOR Line FLEM HOEST – – 45 pts
7th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 47 pts
8th NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 64 pts
9th RUS Ekaterina MORGUN – – 67 pts
10th GER Svenja WEGER – – 78 pts
The Carnival Race – 470 leaders after 5 races (47 entries) (Updated)
1st TUR Deniz and Ates Cinar 7 2 15 3 9 – – 36 pts
2nd FRA Machettie Hippolyte and TBA 6,5,11,4 5 – – 41 pts
3rd FRA Ducelier Jules and Michel Clement 15 5 10 2 11 – – 43 pts
4th FRA Lecointre and Retornaz Aloise 14 3 1 23 4 – – 45 pts
5th FRA Ponthieu Thomas and Michal Elliot 8 8 9 15 7 – – 47 pts
6th ITA Ferrari Giacomo and Calabrò Giulio 1 12 3 31 6 – – 53 pts
GBR:
11th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 21 11 23 14 2 – – 71 pts
23rd GBR Holmann Arran and Canfield Garcia 19 BFD 17 5 28 – – 117 pts
33rd GBR Wrigley Martin and Taylor James UFD 17 32 DNF DNC – – 193 pts