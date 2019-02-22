Overall 2019 RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy goes to Wizard

David and Peter Askew’s American Volvo 70 Wizard has won the 2019 RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy, scoring the best corrected time under IRC.

Wizard put in a near faultless performance to complete the 600 mile non-stop race in 43 hours 38 minutes and 44 seconds.

Wizard’s crew led by the Askew brothers was skippered by Charlie Enright (USA), Richard Clarke (CAN), Simon Fisher (GBR), Phillip Harmer (AUS), Robbie Kane (USA), Chris Maxted (AUS), Mark Towill (USA), Phil Trinter (USA), John von Schwarz (USA) , Mitchell White (AUS), Daryl Wislang (NZl).



In the Class40s, after two and a half days and nights of intense competition Catherine Pourre’s French won Line Honours for the second year in a row, this time defeating two of the rising stars of offshore racing.

Aymeric Chappellier’s Aïna Enfance Et Avenir was second by just 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

Earlier on the fourth day of the RORC Caribbean 600, John Gallagher’s Gunboat 62 Chim Chim (USA) finished the race in an elapsed time of 2 days 2 hours 14 minutes and 12 seconds.

After MOCRA time correction, Chim Chim has won the MOCRA class. Chim Chim hails from San Diego California and this is the first season in the Caribbean for the owners.

Potential class winners are emerging in the IRC Classes.

IRC Zero has been won by David and Peter Askew (USA) racing their Volvo 70 Wizard. Two of the smallest boats in the class have also made the podium. British TP52 Tala is runner-up and Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Nigel King (GBR) complete the class podium.

In IRC One, Gibb Kane’s Bounty finished the race this morning and has set the bar for the class to better.