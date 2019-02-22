Early British Scow launched at Southsea

The photo of Harry C. Melges Sr working on a wooden Melges E Scow, nearly 75 years ago reminded me of the first time I saw a Scow in the UK.

It sailed in Langstone Harbour from the Locks SC, Portsmouth, in the early 1960s.

This video from 1962 shows Mike Tremlett launching the prototype YW Scow from Southsea Beach, Portsmouth, after he had managed to extract it from his boatyard in the Strand, Southsea.



Mike, who sailed Hornets and Flying Dutchman from the Locks SC, was also a member of the crew for the America’s Cup challenge between Sceptre (K17) and the defender Columbia of the New York Yacht Club in 1958.

The Albacore being lowered from his yard was likely prepared for the class Nationals held off Portsmouth in the ’60s.

The catamaran seen later in the video was probably a Thai class, which had taken over from the Jumperhead class at the Locks SC.