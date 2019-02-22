Dart 18 World title to Dave and Louise Roberts

Dave and Louise Roberts won the 2019 Dart 18 World Championship hosted at the Royal Varuna YC, in Pattaya, Thailand.

Back to back wins on the penultimate day took them into the overall lead, but tied on points with Gareth Owen and Hebe Hemming.

A third and fifth place in the two final races confirmed their title victory, giving them a six point victory.

Second place went to Gareth Owen and Hebe Hemming, with Dan Norman and Alyesha Monkman winning the final race to complete the all British podium.

In fourth place were Herve Le Maux and Nicola Davies of France, with David Lloyd and Hayley Smith GBR in fifth overall.

Damrongsak and Kitsada Vongtim were best placed Thai team in 11th place.

Dart 18 World Championship – Final Leading results after 10 races (52 entries)

1st GBR 7835 Dave Roberts and Louise Roberts – – 18 pts

2nd GBR 7930 Gareth Owen and Hebe Hemming – – 24 pts

3rd GBR 7945 Daniel Norman and Alyesha Monkman – – 38 pts

4th FRA 7977 Herve Le Maux and Nicola Davies – – 39 pts

5th GBR 7711 David Lloyd and Hayley Smith – – 48 pts

6th FRA 8004 Thierry Wibaux and Christine Wibaux – – 52 pts

7th FRA 7647 Pierre Betsch and Isabelle Monod – – 55 pts

8th GBR 7707 William Thompson and Jonny O’Conner – – 63 pts

9th GBR 8010 Rod Winrow and Holly Winrow – – 66 pts

10th GBR 7685 Mat Exon and Jakob Exon – – 67 pts

11th THA 7893 Damrongsak Vongtim and Kitsada Vongtim – – 74 pts

12th GBR 7990 Kenny Watson and Ellis Stonehouse – – 79 pts

13th GBR 7534 James Douglas and Alison Douglas – – 89 pts

14th GBR 11 Caleb Cooper and Chloe Millward – – 90 pts

15th BEL 7434 Luc Chauvet and Francois De Vriendt – – 100 pts

16th GBR 8009 Marco Manganelli and Sebastian Curtis-Bleach – – 102 pts

17th GBR 1007 Jonathan Davies and Neil Marsden – – 117 pts

18th GBR 8007 Simon Moruzzi and Bev Goodchild – – 134 pts

19th POR 7976 Francisco Melo and Antonio Jesuino – – 153 pts

20th FRA 7959 Olivier Billard and Alan Billard – – 155 pts

21st FRA 7972 Patrice Bernuchon and Frederique Leaute – – 157 pts

22nd GBR 7984 Mike Jones and Patrick Ledoit – – 162 pts

23rd GBR 7846 Darren Wood and Tracey Ann Wood – – 173 pts

24th GBR 7894 Joe Franks and Harriet Franks – – 180 pts

25th FRA 7777 Philippe Dauvergne and Chantal Dauvergne – – 181 pts

Full results available here