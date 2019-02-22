Brits Abroad – Vilamoura and San Remo

The Vilamoura Coach Regatta in Portugal for the Laser and Radial classes finished with podium places for Britain’s Michael Beckett and Elliot Hanson.

Beckett won the men’s Laser event, three points ahead of Wannes Van Laer of Belgium, with Hanson taking third place.

In the women’s Radial event Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark won five of the eight races to top the leaderboard ahead of Maria Erdi of Hungary. In third place was Anna Munch of Denmark. No British entries.

While the Carnival Race in San Remo, Italy got underway with two races for the 470. Alexandre Demange and Paco Lepoutre of France lead, ahead of Deniz and Ates Cinar of Turkey.

Luke Patience and Chris Grub are best placed Brits in 13th place.

Vilamoura Coach Regatta – Laser – Final after 8 races (44 emtries)

1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 29 pts

2nd BEL Wannes VAN LAER – – 31 pts

3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 34 pts

4th IRL Finn LYNCH – – 36 pts

5th FRA Jean BERNAZ – – 39 pts

6th NED Nelis BROEKHUIZEN – – 63 pts

7th GBR Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 64 pts

8th GBR Jack COOKSON – – 72 pts

9th NED Yuri HUMMEL – – 72 pts

10th GBR Jack WETHERELL – – 81 pts

Other GBR:

12th Sam WHALEY

25th Joseph MULLAN

28th Nick THOMPSON (only sailed 3 races)

Vilamoura Coach Regatta – Radial – Final after 8 races (36 emtries)

1st DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 9 pts

2nd HUN Maria ERDI – – 13 pts

3rd DEN Anna MUNCH – – 29 pts

4th GER Julian HOFFMANN – – 35 pts

5th FRA Michon PERNELLE – – 40 pts

6th NOR Line FLEM HOEST – – 45 pts

7th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 47 pts

8th NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 64 pts

9th RUS Ekaterina MORGUN – – 67 pts

10th GER Svenja WEGER – – 78 pts

The Carnival Race – 470 leaders after 2 races (47 entries)

1st FRA Alexandre Demange and Paco Lepoutre 2 4 – – 6 pts

2nd TUR Deniz and Ates Cinar 7 2 – – 9 pts

3rd GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Kagialis Pavlos 3 6 – – 9 pts

4th ITA Ferrari Giacomo and Calabrò Giulio 1 12 – – 13 pts

5th FRA Ponthieu Thomas and Michal Elliot 8 8 – – 16 pts

6th FRA Lecointre and Retornaz Aloise 14 3 – – 17 pts

GBR:

13th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 21 11 – – 32 pts

33rd GBR Wrigley Martin and Taylor James UFD 17 – – 65 pts

35th GBR Holmann Arran and Canfield Garcia 19 BFD – – 67 pts

Full Vilamoura results here