First 29er MedSailing Eurocup event of the year

Britain’s Ewan Wilson and Finley Armstrong finished fifth in a 79 strong fleet at the first 29er Eurocup of the year.

The first event of the 29er MedSailing season took place at CN El Balis, Spain, with victory going to the Valencian pair Enrique Urios and Filippo Binetti.

The early overall leaders Aristide Girou and Noah Chauvin of France finished second, and third were Ville Korhonen and Edvard Bremer of Finland.

Other GBR competitors finished: 18th Freya Black and Jessica Jobson, 26th Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather, 27th Elodie Edwards and Hannah Morris, and 32nd Tom Storey and Pierce Harris.

Lucas and Teo Parés took first in the 420 MedSailing, and Patricia Figuerola first in the Europe class.

29er – MedSailing Eurocup#1- Final leaders after 8 races (79 entries)

1st ESP 2725 Enrique URIOS SALINAS and Filippo BINETTI POZZI – – 10 pts

2nd FRA 14 Aristide GIROU and Noah CHAUVIN – – 11 pts

3rd FIN 2537 Ville KORHONEN and Edvard BREMER – – 16 pts

4th DEN 2810 Jens-Christian DEHN-TOFTEHØJ and Mads FUGLBJERG – – 17 pts

5th GBR 2787 Ewan WILSON and Finley ARMSTRONG – – 18 pts

6th ITA 2815 Zeno Biagio SANTINI and Marco MISSERONI – – 22 pts

7th DEN 2842 Mads Poder WITZKE and Victor LADEFOGED – – 26.3 pts

8th ITA 2831 Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Marta GIUNCHIGLIA – – 27 pts

9th ESP 2702 Alicia FRAS and Maria GONZALEZ – – 31 pts

10th HUN 2760 Máté JENEY and Arthur DE JONGHE – – 42 pts

Full results available here