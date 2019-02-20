Wizard take Monohull Line Honours in RORC Caribbean 600

David and Peter Askew (USA) racing their Volvo 70 Wizard have taken Monohull Line Honours in the RORC Caribbean 600.

They crossed the finish line on Wednesday 20 February at 07:08:44 AST in an elapsed time of 1d 19h 38m 44s. Wizard has set the bar for the overall win under IRC for the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy.

Runner-up for Monohull Line Honours was the magnificent 115ft Baltic sloop Nikata, who completed the race in almost exactly 48 hours.

Nikata’s owner, guests and crew were greeted dockside by Eddie Warden Owen, Chief Executive of the Royal Ocean Racing Club and dozens of well-wishers gave three cheers to the team.

Greg Slyngstad (USA) racing his Bieker 53 Fujin finished the race just over 20 minutes after Volvo 70 Wizard, and after MOCRA time correction has beaten both Maserati Multi70 and Argo to lead the class.

Six multihulls are still racing, including John Gallagher’s Gunboat 62 Chim Chim, which is still very much in contention for the class win.

An epic finish is on the bill for the Class40 fleet, with just 16 minutes separating the leading three yachts.

Aymeric Chappellier’s Aïna Enfance Et Avenir is just in the lead; in his rear view mirror Chappellier can see Catherine Pourre’s Eärendil and Luke Berry’s Lamotte – Module Création blast-reaching at 20 knots in hot pursuit.