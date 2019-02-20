Maserati Multi 70 sets new race record time

Maserati Multi 70 skippered by Giovanni Soldini (ITA) crossed the finish line of the RORC Caribbean 600 taking Multihull Line honours and setting a new record.

Maserati Multi 70 finished in an elapsed time of 1 day, 06 hours 49 minutes and 00 seconds.

The Maserati Multi 70 crew: Giovanni Solidni (ITA), Vittorio Bissaro (ITA), Guido Broggi (IT), Carlos Hernandez Robayna (ESP), Oliver Herrera Perez (ESP), Nico Malingri (ITA), Matteo Soldini (ITA) and Claude Thélier (FRA), beat the previous record by just over one hour.

After racing neck and neck with American MOD 70 Argo of Jason Carroll (USA) for the last 30 miles, Maserati Multi 70 finished the race 7 minutes ahead of Argo.

The extraordinary events surrounding the battle for Multihull Line Honours will be remembered for years to come. Just 48 hours before the start of the 2019 RORC Caribbean 600, Jason Carroll’s MOD 70 Argo (USA) capsized at high speed in training.

It seemed impossible that Argo would be racing, but after a monumental effort by the sailing community in Antigua, Argo’s crew and shore team, Argo miraculously made the impossible a reality.

On the day of the race start, Giovanni Soldini agreed to a two hour delay at Argo’s request. An epic match race was to follow over 600 miles around 11 Caribbean islands, racing day and night, both multihulls recording over 30 knots of boat speed.

“It was a miracle that we managed to recover the boat without any major damage. We had so many people help us out in Antigua and also from Newport, Rhode Island, and my team worked 24-7 to get the boat back together,” commented owner of Argo, Jason Carroll.