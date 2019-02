Szabocs Maijtheny and Andras Domokos of Hungary are the 2019 FD World Champions with two races to spare.

Following three races after the Tuesday lay day, Maijtheny and Domokos added a second place and two race wins to their scoreline to confirm the title victory.

Kai-Uwe Lüdtke and Kay Schäfers of Germany defended their podium place with a 1,3,2, to remain three points ahead of Enno Kramer and Ard Geelkerken of Holland.

