RORC Caribbean 600 – Maserati Multi 70 suffers damage

Tuesday afternoon (UK time) Maserati Multi 70 reported they had suffered quite significant damage: the torsional cable zip socket of the solent had broken.

Giovanni Soldini explains from aboard: “We haven’t been able to use the solent for a few hours. With strong wind and big waves it’s a mess, but we’re working on it and we think we can make a makeshift repair”.

AT 17.30 UTC Maserati Multi 70 was still in the lead, with 10 miles of advantage over Argo, sailing at 18 knots of speed 146 miles away from the finish line. At the time Maserati was estimated to be three hours inside record pace!



In IRC Zero, David and Peter Askew’s Wizard, skippered by Charlie Enright passed the halfway mark in less than 24 hours, smashing through well over 300 miles of Caribbean surf.

Wizard is currently four hours outside the monohull race record set by George David’s Rambler 88 last year.

However, Wizard is the hot favourite for 2019 Monohull line honours and is estimated to be leading the fleet for the overall win under IRC for the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy.

In IRC Three at dawn on the second day, Jonty and Vicki Layfield’s Swan 48 Sleeper X (GBR) had a four mile lead and was estimated to be leading the class by three hours after IRC time correction.

In IRC Two, Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster (GBR) was three miles ahead on the water and estimated to be three hours ahead on corrected time.

In IRC One, Germany’s Giles Redpath’s Lombard 46 Pata Negra had a superb first night and is battling for the class lead with Bernie Evan-Wong’s Antiguan RP 37 Taz.

A battle royal is raging at the front of the Class40s as the fleet rounded the most north western part of the course. Catherine Pourre’s Eärendil leads the fleet into the Anguilla Channel, but only just, stitched together with Aymeric Chappellier’s Aïna Enfance Et Avenir.

