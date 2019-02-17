National 18 of Peter Gray is winner of Oxford Blue Open

Peter Gray, Simon Forbes and Rich Prpperdine in their National 18 won the Sailrace Oxford Blue Open at Oxford SC on Saturday.

The Selden SailJuice Winter Series #7 and Great British Sailing Challenge Qualifier had a record sell out entry of 160.

Three races were completed despite the lightish winds.

Peter Gray and his crew finished with a scoreline of 2, 3, 2, and a two point advantage, ahead of Jasper Barnham and Serena De Nahlik in a 2000.

In third place, tired on six points, was the Comet Trio of Alex and Bob Horlock.

Winner of Race 1 was Tom Gillard in a Solo, race 2 went to Barnham and De Nahlik, and race 3 to Andrew Snell in his K1.

Sailrace Oxford Blue Open – Leading positions (160 entry)

1st National 18 Peter GRAY 4 pts

2nd 2000 Jasper BARNHAM 6 pts

3rd Comet Trio MK2 Alex HORLOCK 6 pts

4th K1 Andrew SNELL 7 pts

5th Laser Jon EMMETT 8 pts

6th RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON 13 pts

7th RS Aero 7 Tim HIRE 13.5 pts

8th Solo Tom GILLARD 14 pts

9th RS Aero 7 Chris HATTON 16 pts

10th Laser Jack HOPKINS 16 pts

11th RS Aero 7 Charlie SANSOM 17.5 pts

12th RS Aero 7 Mark RIDDINGTON 18 pts

13th National 18 Colin BARRY 19.5 pts

14th Osprey Ben HAWKES 21 pts

15th RS Aero 9 Gareth GRIFFITHS 25 pts

16th RS Aero 7 Pierce SEWARD 28 pts

17th RS Aero 7 Richard PYE 32.5 pts

18th RS Aero 7 Andy HILL 33 pts

19th Laser Alistair GOODWIN 34 pts

20th National 18 Oliver HOUSEMAN 34 pts

Full results available here