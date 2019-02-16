Capsized MOD 70 Argo recovered

For those of you wondering and wanting a status update on prior photo . . . we did it.

Solid effort by everyone involved, maybe someone can confirm @brianthompsonsailing claim that this is the first righting of an ORMA/MOD where the boat is back at the dock in one piece in time for some well deserved rums at the bar.

Sincerely hope the Argo boys can make the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 as there is nothing better than getting straight back on the horse!

Well done to everyone in Argo’s Team and to the great Falcone from Antigua, they were able to salvage the trimaran in one piece, mast included!