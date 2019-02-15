Slater is 2019 OK Dinghy World Champion

Dan Slater of New Zealand is the new OK Dinghy World Champion.
Slater won the 2019 Symonite OK Dinghy World Championship at Wakatere Boating Club after a challenging final day of racing with first light winds, then breezy, but always difficult and shifty.
Fredrik Lööf almost did enough to pass Slater, but finished four points back in second.
While a magnificent final race win for Josh Armit Sailing brought him back up to third. The first race of the day was won by Steve McDowell.
Britain’s Nick Craig had a 5, 8 to finish in 6th place overall.
Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds 2019 – Final Leading positions after R8 and 9 (111 entries)
1st NZL 562 Dan Slater -24 21 – – 37 pts
2nd SWE 69 Fredrik Loof 8 -19 – – 41 pts
3rd NZL 485 Josh Armit 12 1 – – 44 pts
4th NZL 578 Luke O’Connell -21 6 – – 50 pts
5th NZL 559 Andrew Phillips 18 RET – – 57 pts
6th GBR 2208 Nick Craig 5 8 – – 58 pts
7th NZL 579 Steve McDowell 1 11 – – 64 pts
8th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild 2 2 – – 91 pts
9th NZL 592 Rod Davis 29 16 – – 122 pts
10th NZL 583 Eric Rone 14 12 – – 141 pts
11th NZL 584 Rohan Lord 3 3 – – 145 pts
12th NZL 577 Paul Rhodes -67 10 – – 149 pts
13th GBR 44 Chris Turner 7 22 – – 149 pts
14th AUS 779 Tim Davies -42 17 – – 155 pts
15th AUS 754 Brent Williams -57 7 – – 186 pts
16th NZL 549 Jono Clough 19 28 – – 191 pts
17th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj 34 9 – – 192 pts
18th NZL 552 Russell Page-Wood 22 4 – – 203 pts
19th AUS 749 Roger Blasse -47 13 – – 207 pts
Veteran: Dan Slater, NZL
Master: Rod Davis, NZL
Grand Master: Bob Buchanan, AUS
Junior: Josh Armit, NZL
Women: Olivia Christie, NZL
Elvström Trophy: Fredrik Lööf, SWE
Geest Trophy: Bruce Schofield, AUS
Clive Roberts Trophy: Dan Slater, NZL