Slater is 2019 OK Dinghy World Champion

Dan Slater of New Zealand is the new OK Dinghy World Champion.

Slater won the 2019 Symonite OK Dinghy World Championship at Wakatere Boating Club after a challenging final day of racing with first light winds, then breezy, but always difficult and shifty.

Fredrik Lööf almost did enough to pass Slater, but finished four points back in second.

While a magnificent final race win for Josh Armit Sailing brought him back up to third. The first race of the day was won by Steve McDowell.

Britain’s Nick Craig had a 5, 8 to finish in 6th place overall.

Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds 2019 – Final Leading positions after R8 and 9 (111 entries)

1st NZL 562 Dan Slater -24 21 – – 37 pts

2nd SWE 69 Fredrik Loof 8 -19 – – 41 pts

3rd NZL 485 Josh Armit 12 1 – – 44 pts

4th NZL 578 Luke O’Connell -21 6 – – 50 pts

5th NZL 559 Andrew Phillips 18 RET – – 57 pts

6th GBR 2208 Nick Craig 5 8 – – 58 pts

7th NZL 579 Steve McDowell 1 11 – – 64 pts

8th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild 2 2 – – 91 pts

9th NZL 592 Rod Davis 29 16 – – 122 pts

10th NZL 583 Eric Rone 14 12 – – 141 pts

11th NZL 584 Rohan Lord 3 3 – – 145 pts

12th NZL 577 Paul Rhodes -67 10 – – 149 pts

13th GBR 44 Chris Turner 7 22 – – 149 pts

14th AUS 779 Tim Davies -42 17 – – 155 pts

15th AUS 754 Brent Williams -57 7 – – 186 pts

16th NZL 549 Jono Clough 19 28 – – 191 pts

17th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj 34 9 – – 192 pts

18th NZL 552 Russell Page-Wood 22 4 – – 203 pts

19th AUS 749 Roger Blasse -47 13 – – 207 pts

Full results available here

Veteran: Dan Slater, NZL

Master: Rod Davis, NZL

Grand Master: Bob Buchanan, AUS

Junior: Josh Armit, NZL

Women: Olivia Christie, NZL

Elvström Trophy: Fredrik Lööf, SWE

Geest Trophy: Bruce Schofield, AUS

Clive Roberts Trophy: Dan Slater, NZL