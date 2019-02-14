SailGP – Andy Rice previews the first event in Sydney

SailGP . . . it’s been a long time coming but now the day is upon us and these boats have been looking sensational on Sydney Harbour.

Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts have extended their vision from the 2017 America’s Cup into something unfettered by history.

All six teams grabbed the chance for some final training on the cutting edge F50s when they took flight in light winds on the final practise day before SailGP Season 1 gets underway Friday.

Giving a glimpse of how close the championship will be, each of the four races saw a different nation triumph. Race wins were shared between Australia, Great Britain, Japan and United States, proving that the final $1 million prize could be won by any of the six competing nations.

Andy Rice previews the first event in Sydney with Sail-World.com publisher Mark Jardine, and they pick out different winners for round one.





Who will be buying the beers for who, after this first weekend of SailGP action?

To get the exclusive interview with Dylan Fletcher about training for F50 racing on Sydney Harbour in the simulator, and his sense of responsibility for steering the British boat at 50 knots, go to Sailjuice.com

Related Post:

SailGP – Five events, with winner-takes-all USD $1 million Final