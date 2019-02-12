World Sailing continues Olympic classes overhaul

World Sailing continues it’s overhaul of the Olympic equipment (classes) for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sailing events.

The world governing body of the sport is inviting Class Associations and Equipment Manufacturers to tender for the Mixed Two Person Dinghy and Mixed Kiteboard for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With the single handers, the Laser and the Radial, already under evaluation and facing sail-off trials in Valencia in early March for the selection of a new dinghy, and the RS:X Windsurfer also out to tender for new equipment, this will put two more classes in the replacement firing line.

This latest evaluation of equipment is driven by equipment criteria approved at the 2018 Annual Conference, when it was decided that the existing two 470 dinghy events, would be replaced by Mixed Kiteboarding and a Mixed Two Person Dinghy event at the 2024 Games.

It was widely expected that the 470 dinghy would slip into the Mixed Two Person Dinghy event, but that will depend on this tender process, and could also go to sea-trials if other suitable dinghies apply.

(the 470 was originally added in 1976 as an open class, so this would be sort of a return to its roots – Ed)



For the Kiteboard equipment a foiling board RAM-Air (foil-kite system) with different sized kites for men and women is required.

As yet no final format of competition has not been decided for either of the new events, nor has the World Sailing selection for 2024 been agreed yet by the International Olympic Committee.

Also still to be decided is the equipment (and competition format) for the Mixed 2 Person Keelboat Offshore which effectively replaced the Finn for the 2024 Games.

Only three of the ten classes to be used at the Tokyo 2020 Games – the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX – have so far survived for Paris 2024.

Events selected for Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition:

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – ongoing equipment re-evaluation

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – ongoing equipment re-evaluation

Men’s One Person Dinghy – ongoing equipment Sea-trials

Women’s One Person Dinghy – ongoing equipment Sea-trials

Mixed Kite – Under Tender

Mixed Two Person Dinghy – Under Tender

Women’s Skiff – 49erFX

Men’s Skiff – 49er

Mixed Two Person Multihull – Nacra 17

Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore – Equipment & Format TBC

Tender for Mixed 2-person Dinghy

Tender for Mixed Kiteboarding

