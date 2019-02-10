Beijaflore takes top spot at EFG Sailing Arabia

The Tour fleet had a packed programme on the final day in Masirah, with no fewer than six Stadium races producing five different winners.

When the spray settled after a Sunday of high-intensity racing, the Beijaflore and Oman Shipping Company teams were tied on points. Both had a race win and two second places to their credit, with Beijaflore just taking top spot on the countback system with an additional third place.

The tricky conditions caught out several of the leading Tour teams, with penalties imposed for early starts and exceeding race time limits in the sometime light winds.

Picking their way through the potential pitfalls was the Mood team, with skipper Damien Iehl no doubt calling on the skills that helped him win four Tour Voile titles to take third place in Sunday’s racing.

At the half-way point of the Tour, the overall leaderboard has got closer at the top, with the four leading teams only separated by five points and other crews close behind.

Achieving first and second on Sunday has moved Beijaflore and Oman Shipping Company up to first and second overall after five days of mixed Stadium racing and coastal Raids in Muscat and Masirah.

Early leaders Cheminée Poujoulat have now slipped to third, tied on points with Seaflotech, while Mood stays in fifth though now closer to the leaders.

The EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour fleet moves to Duqm on Monday for two more days of racing, before a last relocation to Salalah for the finale.

Overall positions after 3 stages:

1. Beijaflore (Bellet) 15 points

2. Oman Shipping Company (Morrison) 17,5 pts

3. Cheminées Poujoulat (Follin) 19 pts

4. Seaflotech (Bouvet) 19 pts

5. Mood (Ihel) 22 pts

6. Golfe du Morbihan (Robert) 25,5 pts

7. EFG Bank (Cammas) 32 pts

8. CER Geneva (Mettraux) 34 pts

9. Renaissance (Al Wahaibi) 42 pts

10. DB Schenker (Ogereau) 49 pts