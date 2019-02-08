World on Water Sailing News

This week in the World on Water:
- Spindrift 2 hit an object in the water and damaged their starboard rudder they then repaired to Fremantle Australia
- The Dutch 36th America’s Cup Challenge syndicate released their video
- The 470’s in New Zealand held their Olympic Trials
- US Sailing is in Miami
- SailGP is testing on Sydney Harbour
- In Perth it’s the Women On Water Regatta
And in the Golden Globe Race second placegetter Mark Slats describes how he was washed off his yacht in a gale in the Southern Indian Ocean and thankfully another huge wave washed him back on again. He now believes in prayer.