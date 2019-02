The British Sailing Team launched an exciting new talent search to identify and develop world class female athletes with the potential to win gold pending final confirmation of Formula Kite’s inclusion at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The team joined forces with the British Kitesports Association and the English Institute of Sport to establish the #kite4gold programme.

Here are the girls with a behind the scenes look in to their Mexico training camp.



