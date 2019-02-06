Star Junior Worlds – Luke Lawrence is first Champion

Luke Lawrence and Alexey Selivanov of the USA raised their game on the final day of the Star Junior World Championship to take the inaugural championship title.

Lawrence and Selivanov finished three points ahead of Tomas Hornos and Pedro Trouche USA, with Ireland’s Robert and Peter O’Leary completing the podium.

Iatly’s Guido Gallinaro and Frithjof Kleen won the opening race of the final day with Australia’s Jake Lilley and Lewis Brake in second and Britain’s, Scottish – Italian born Laser sailor, Lorenzo Chiavarini with Brian Fatih (USA) crewing in third place.

In the final race, the O’Leary brothers took the win ahead of Hornos and Trouche, with Chiavarini and Fatih taking another third place to finish in sixth place overall.

The Star Junior Championship is open to any skipper who hasn’t reached his or her 31st birthday before the first race of the event. The skipper was then able to find a crew without age limitations.

Star Junior Worlds – Final Top 20 teams after 6 races

1st USA 8501 Luke Lawrence / Alexey Selivanov – – 19 pts

2nd USA 8481 Tomas Hornos / Pedro Trouche – – 22 pts

3rd IRL 8527 Robert O’Leary / Peter O’Leary – – 26 pts

4th USA 8230 Charlie Buckingham / Austin Sperry – – 27 pts

5th BRA 8474 Nick Pellicano Grael / Samuel Goncalves – – 30 pts

6th GBR 8291 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini / Brian Fatih – – 33 pts

7th ITA 8331 Guido Gallinaro / Frithjof Kleen – – 34 pts

8th AUS 8390 Jake Lilley / Lewis Brake – – 37 pts

9th MEX 8498 Juan Ignacio Perez / Mark Strube – – 39 pts

10th BAH 8464 Facundo Olezza / Frederico Melo – – 46 pts

11th USA 8408 Porter Kavle / Arnis Baltins – – 48 pts

12th USA 8507 Joshua Revkin / Arthur Anosov – – 53 pts

13th ARG 8251 Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre – – 56 pts

14th NED 8541 Thomas Allart / Kilian Weise – – 69 pts

15th SWE 8246 Jesper Stalheim / Shane Zwingelberg – – 71 pts

16th FRA 8404 Hugo Fedrigucci / Sebastien Guidoux – – 72 pts

17th CAN 84_0 Alex Baker / Rick Burgess – – 78 pts

18th AUS 8230 Luke Payne / Torvar Mirsky – – 80 pts

19th USA 8215 AJ Pereira / Ian Coleman – – 87 pts

20th POR 8464 Martim Anderson / Myles Pritchard – – 93 pts

Full results available here