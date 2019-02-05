Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong of the Wormit Boating Club were winners of the NeilPryde Sailing 29er Winter Championships at Draycote Water SC.

Wilson and Armstrong won three of the eight races, finishing four points ahead of Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather, who also won three races. In third place, three points back, were Tom Storey and Pierce Harris.

Other race winners were Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Willet, finishing 5th overall, and Archie Leckie and Ben Ibbotson who finished in 7th place overall.

29er UK Winter Championships – Final leading positions (45 entries)

1st 2787 EWAN WILSON and FIN ARMSTRONG – – 14 pts

2nd 2661 MONIQUE VENNIS-OZANNE and JOHN MATHER – – 18 pts

3rd 2289 TOM STOREY and PIERCE HARRIS – – 21 pts

4th 2816 HENRY JAMESON and LOUIS JOHNSON – – 28 pts

5th 2898 ALED LLEWELLYN-JONES and BEN WILLETT – – 38 pts

6th 2347 FREYA BLACK and MILLIE ALDRIDGE – – 50 pts

7th 2848 ARCHIE LECKIE and BEN IBBOTSON – – 58 pts

8th 2292 SIAN TALBOT and MADELEINE BRISTOW – – 62 pts

9th 2507 ATHENA VOGIATZI and MADDIE WYLIE – – 72 pts

10th 2241 BEN HUTTON-PENMAN and NATHAN CLARK – – 75 pts

11th 2332 LUKE GRIBBIN and TOBY COPE – – 82 pts

12th 2545 RUPERT JAMESON and JAMES HALL – – 84 pts

13th 2344 ANNIE HAMMETT and ZAC CALDWELL – – 86 pts

14th 1122 CAITLIN WEBSTER and DANI MIDDLETON – – 100 pts

15th 2433 OLIVER EVANS and WILL JARMAN – – 108 pts

16th 2305 EDDIE FARRELL and KEVIN FARRELL – – 110 pts

17th 2338 SOPHIE DENNIS and EMMA WELLS – – 115 pts

18th 2849 COURTNEY BILBOROUGH and JESS JOBSON – – 122 pts

19th 2880 SAM COOPER and SIMON HALL – – 125 pts

20th 2029 NICK WALTERS and JOE BRADLEY – – 134 pts

Full results available here