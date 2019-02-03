World Cup Miami – Medal Races day 2

Day 6 of the Hempel World Cup in Miami will see medal races for the the Finn, Laser, Radial and the two 470 events.
The five final medal races are scheduled to take place in the order: 470 Women, 470 Men, Finn, Radial, and Laser, from 17:00 hrs UTC.
The forecast to for 6-10 knots on the racing area, but only 4-5 knots in first race.
First up was the women’s 470, although the British pair, Mills and Mcintyre started in silver position, and led the early stages, they lost out on the final run.
Winners were Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort of Germany, with Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Winkel also of Germany taking second and Fernanda Oliveira Ana and Luiza Barbachan of Brazil in third.
In the men’s 470, gold went to Frederik Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez of Spain. Second were Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergströmrt of Sweden and third Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa of Japan.
Next-up the men’s Finn . . .
Finn Men – Top 10 for Medal Race
1st SWE 33 Max Salminen – – 37 pts
2nd FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert – – 41 pts
3rd USA 91 Luke Muller – – 45 pts
4th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck – – 46 pts
5th FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko – – 47 pts
6th FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen – – 48 pts
7th CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw – – 52 pts
8th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen – – 59 pts
9th POL 17 Piotr Kula – – 61 pts
10th CZE 5 Ondrej Teply – – 65 pts
Hempel World Cup, Miami – Final Medal Positions
470 Men – Final Overall Positions
Gold ESP 44 Xammar/Rodríguez
Silver SWE 349 Dahlberg/Bergström
Bronze JPN 83 Ichino/Hasegawa
4th USA 1 Mcnay/Hughes
5th HUN 1 Gyapjas/Gyapjas
6th ITA 757 Ferrari/Calabrò
7th FRA 27 Peponnet/Mion
8th CHN 67 Xu/Wang
9th ISR 15 Hasson/Harari
10th JPN 20 Okada/Hokazono
470 Women – Final Overall Positions
Gold GER 26 Loewe/Markfort
Silver GER 95 Oster/Winkel
Bronze BRA 177 Oliveira/Barbachan
4th GBR 1 Mills/Mcintyre
5th FRA 9 Lecointre/Retornaz
6th SLO 64 Mrak/Macarol
7th NED 11 Zegers/Berkhout
8th USA 95 Brugman/Brugman
9th JPN 1 Kondo Yoshida/Yoshioka
10th ESP 14 Cornudella/López
World Cup Miami – Final day medal race leaderboards available here