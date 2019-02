Jan Kurfeld of Germany won the OK Dinghy pre-world event – New Zealand National Championship – at Wakatere Boating Club over the weekend.

Kurfeld finished two points ahead of Britain’s Nick Craig, with Luke O’Connell (image) in third and first Kiwi.

The fleet has a few days off before the 2019 Symonite OK Dinghy World Championship begins on the 7th February.

Full results available here

