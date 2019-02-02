World Cup Miami – Medal Races day 1

Day 5 of the Hempel World Cup in Miami sees the medal races for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and RS:X classes.





Tune in to the first day of medal racing from 17:00 hrs UTC. First up are the 49erFX women.

While you are waiting the other classes continue with their final series races. At the moment the Laser and 470 races are on postponment with the breeze ESE 4 to 6 knots.

470 Women R7 – 1st Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol SLO, 2nd Carmen and Emma Cowles USA, 3rd Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz FRA.

49erFX – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st NZL 8 Maloney/Meech – – 42 pts

2nd BRA 12 Soffiatti Grael/Kunze – – 54 pts

3rd GBR 10 Dobson/Tidey – – 55 pts

4th GBR 3 Weguelin/Ainsworth – – 75 pts

5th AUS 17 Bryant/Wilmot – – 77 pts

6th DEN 49 Schütt/Nielsby Christensen – – 78 pts

7th NED 6 Van Aanholt/Jongens – – 90 pts

8th SWE 999 Wester/Netzler – – 102 pts

9th USA 50 Roble/Shea – – 105 pts

10th POL 888 Melzacka/Loboda – – 105 pts

World Cup Miami- First medal prospects

World Cup Miami medal race leaderboards