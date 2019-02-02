Spindrift 2 bails out of Jules Verne Trophy

At 19:00 UTC on Friday, Yann Guichard, the skipper of Spindrift 2, contacted his technical team ashore to report damage to the structure of the starboard rudder.

The starboard rudder fixing of the maxi-trimaran was damaged.

Having made a full assessment of the damage and possible repairs, the team has reluctantly concluded that they are unable to make the necessary repairs without compromising the safety and performance of the 40m trimaran.

“Because of this technical problem we have no choice but to stop this record attempt. It is a huge disappointment to all of the crew. We are now heading to the south west coast of Australia and expect to reach there in the next four days,” confirmed Yann Guichard.