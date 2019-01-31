Hempel World Cup Miami – Day 3

Day 3 of competition at the Hempel World Cup Miami, USA.



Light winds again, and racing getting underway in a Southerly, 6 to 8 knot breeze, so let’s see how many races they manage today.

The lack of a decent breeze has hobbled the Miami Olympic classes event, but the clock keeps ticking and with the medal races set for Sat and Sun the options are reducing.

The World Cup programme is based on the Olympic model of a qualifying series to determine the top ten in each event, and then a medal race to decide the podium places.

As we are at day 3, that is the penultimate day’s racing for the classes with their medal races on Saturday. The RS:X, Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX.

The Laser fleet has now split into gold and silver fleets from today.

WInd has increased to 11 to 13 knots and fleets are racing again.

Results updated as received . . .



470 Women

– Race 3 – 1st Mengxi Wei and Yani Xu CHN, 2nd Bàrbara and Sara Ravetllat ESP, 3rd Xiaoli Wang and Haiyan Gao CHN

Best GBR 7th Mills and McIntyre

470 Men

– Race 3 – 1st Zangjun Xu and Chao Wang CHN, 2nd Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa JPN, 3rd Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura JPN.

Best GBR 14th Luke Patience and Chris Grube.

Nacra17

– Race 6 – 1st Gimson and Burnet GBR, 2nd Darmanin and Copeland AUS, 3rd Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel ESP.

– Race 7 – 1st Waterhouse and Darmanin AUS, 2nd Gimson and Burnet GBR, 3rd Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets ESP

Samuel Albrecht and Gabriela Nicolino de Sá BRA are overall leaders at this point.

Finn Men (No GBR entered)



– Race 3 – 1st Max Kolihoff GER, 2nd Alican Kaynar TUR, 3rd Jonathan Lobart FRA.

– Race 4 – 1st Luke Muller USA, 2nd Josip Olujic CRO, 3rd Jake Lilly AUS.

– Race 5 – 1st Max Salminen SWE, 2nd Nils Theuninck SUI, 3rd Tapio Nirkko FIN.

Tapio Nirkko FIN is the overall leader at this point.

Radial Women

– Race 3 – 1st Andrulyte LTU, 2nd Paige Railey USA, 3rd Silvia Zennaro ITA.

Best GBR 12th Georgina Povall

– Race 4 – 1st Anne-Marie Rindom DEN, 2nd Vasileia Karachaliou GRE, 3rd Dongshuang Zhang CHN.

Best GBR 7th Alison Young.

49er Men

– Race 5 – 1st Burrows and Kiss USA, 2nd Schneiter and Cujean SUI, 3rd Houtman and Offerman NED.

Best GBR 9th Peters and Sterritt.

– Race 6 – 1st Fletcher and Bithell GBR, 2nd Meggendorfer and Spranger GER, 3rd Snow and Agnese USA.

– Race 7 1st Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel GER, 2nd Fletcher and Bithell GBR, 3rd Justus Schmidt and Max Boehme GER.

– Race 8 – 1st Heil and Ploessel GER, 2nd Lefèbvre and Pelsmaekers BEL, 3rd Melges IV and Rowe USA.

Best GBR 5th Fletcher and Bithell.

Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel GER lead at this point.

RS:X Men

– Race 4 – 1st Radoslaw Furmanski POL, 2nd Mattia Camboni ITA, 3rd Ofek Elimeleh ISR.

Best GBR 20th Tom Squires.

RS:X Women

– Race 3 – 1st Marta Maggetti ITA, 2nd Emma Wilson GBR, 3rd Hongmei Shi CHN.

Laser Men – Gold Fleet

– Race 5 – 1st William De Smet BEL, 2nd Christopher Barnard USA, 3rd Maxime Mazard FRA.

Best GBR 14th Jack Wetherell.