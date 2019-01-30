Hempel World Cup Miami – Day 2

Second day of competition at the Hempel World Cup Miami, USA. All ten classes are scheduled to race.

Again there were light winds early, but racing got underway in Southerly, 8 to 9 knot breeze.

First away were the Laser.

Wind has dropped to 5 knots . . .

Nacra17, 49erFX, RS:X Men & Women postponed . . . Finn race 3 abandoned . . .

Laser Men

– Race 3 blue – 1st Hermann Tomasgaard NOR, 2nd Joel Rodriguez, 3rd Joel Rodriguez.

Best GBR 10th Mike Beckett, 11th Elliot Hanson.

– Race 3 yellow – 1st Maor Ben Hrosh ISR, 2nd Finn Lynch IRL, 3rd Nik Aaron Willim GER.

– Race 4 blue – 1st Dimitris Papadimitriou GRE, 2nd Gerald Williams TPE, 3rd Yanic Gentry MEX.

Best GBR 7th Dan Whiteley, 11th Elliot Hanson.

– Race 4 yellow – 1st Nik Aaron Willim GER, 2nd Kaarle Tapper FIN, 3rd Philipp Buhl GER.

Best GBR 15th Jack Cookson.

Radial Women

– Race 2 – 1st Monika Mikkola FIN, 2nd Alison Young GBR, 3rd Viktorija Andrulyte LTU. Other GBR 10th Georgina Povall.

49erFX Women

– Race 2 – 1st Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (NZL), 2nd Amelia Stabback and Caitlin Elks AUS, 3rd Madeleine and Nadia Zielinska POL.

Best GBR 6th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth, 9th Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

– Race 3 – 1st Alex Maloney and Molly Meech, 2nd Laura Schofegger and Anna Boustani AUT, 3rd Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea USA.

Best GBR 6th Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey, 27th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth.

RS:X Men

– Race 3 – 1st Mengfan Gao CHN, 2nd Meciej Kluszczyski POL, 3rd Yaov Cohan ISR.

Best GBR 26th Sam Sills.

RS:X Women

– Race 2- 1st Zofia Noceti-Klepacka POL, 2nd Bryony Shaw GBR, 3rd Yunxiu Lu CHN.

Other GBR 34th Saski Sills

Finn Men

– Race 2 – 1st Anders Pedersen NOR, 2nd Tapio Nirkko FIN, 3rd Ondrej Teply CZE. (No GBR entered)

Updates to follow . . .