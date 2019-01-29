Hempel World Cup Miami – Day 1

Tuesday 29 January, first competition day of the Hempel World Cup Miami. All ten classes are scheduled to race today.

Light winds early on meant some short postponements, but racing finally got underway in Southerly, 7 to 9 knot breeze.

First race completed was the men’s Laser racing in two 50 boat flights.

Laser Men – Winner of the Yellow flight race 1, was Sam Meech NZL, 2nd George Gautrey NZL and 3rd Hermann Tomasgaard NOR. Best GBR were Jack Wetherell in 11th and Elliott Hanson 26th. Seems that Britain’s #1, Nick Thompson is not racing in Miami.

The second Yellow flight race won by Hermann Tomasgaard NOR with Meech second and third Josh Armit NZL.

Winner of the shortened Blue flight race 1, was William De Smet BEL, with 2nd Tom Burtom AUS, and 3rd Thomas Saunders NZL. Best GBR were 10th Lorenzo Chiavarini and in 20th Mike Beckett.

Second blue flight race underway.

In the Men’s 470 – Race 1 went to Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabrò ITA, 2nd Anton Dahlberg and Fredrick Bergstrom SWE, 3rd Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes USA. Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grub were 10th, and Martin Wrigley and James Taylor 16th.

Race 2 won by Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi JPN, 2nd Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar SWE and in 3rd Dahlberg and Bergstrom. Best GBR were Luke Patience and Chris Grub in 14th place.

470 Women – Race 1 win for Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Charlie Bess Pol, 2nd Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini ITA, and 3rd Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Luiza Barbachan BRA. Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre finished 17th.

49er Men – Race 1 won by Diego Botin and Iago Lopez ESP, 2nd Bart Lambrix and Pim Van Voight NED, 3rd Sime and MihovilFantela CRO. Best GBR in 6th place were Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, with James Peters and Finn Sterritt back in 20th.

Race 2 won by James Peters and Fynn Sterritt GBR, 2nd Mads Lübeck and Nikolaj Buhl DEN, with 3rd Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger GER. Fletcher and Bithell were black flagged.

Race 3 won by Marco Soffiatti and Gabriel Borges BRA, with 2nd Sime and MihovilFantela CRO, and 3rd Peters and Sterritt. Britain’s Fletcher and Bithell were 11th.

RS:X Men – Race 1 – 1st Thomas Goyard FRA, 2nd Pawel Tarnowski POL and 3rd Pierre Le Coq FRA. Mathew Barton was best Brit in 12th, with Daniel Wilson 24th.

RS:X Women – Race 1 won by Yunxiu Lu CHN, 2nd Flavia Tartaglini ITA, 3rd Yarden Isaak ISR. Best Brit was Emma Wilson in 11th, Saskia Sills was 23rd, Bryony Shaw was BFD.

In the Finn race 1 underaway

Racing in progress, if a little slow, couple of races abandoned. Updates to follow . . .