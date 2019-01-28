Tom Slingsby talks us through the F50 controls

Sydney SailGP, the first event of the inaugural SailGP season will take place on 15-16 February in Sydney Harbour.

All six SailGP teams will be in Sydney with their new F50 catamarans, which are an evolution from the AC50’s that raced for the America’s Cup in Bermuda.

Tom Slingsby, skipper of the Australia SailGP Team recently made a video showing the controls of the F50.



Following the SailGP’s Sydney event, SailGP will move on to San Francisco in May (4-5), followed by New York in June (21-22) and Cowes in August (10-11).

The Marseille SailGP Final in September (20-22) will feature a winner-takes-all, $1 million championship match race between the season’s top two teams to conclude three days of racing.

Related Post:

First F50 Sail for Great Britain SailGP Team

Thanks to Jack Griffen of CupExperience.com for the video heads-up . . .