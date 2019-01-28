Hunter wins Waszp International Games

Britain’s Rory Hunter took overall victory at the Waszp International Games after a fourth place finish in the final race.

Hunter finishes two points ahead of Tom Trotman of Australia, with Norway’s Alexander Hogheim completing the podium.

Bruce Curson of New Zealand took the final race honours, finishing ahead of Pierre Leboucher of France, with Trotman third and Hunter in fourth.

With 7 nations in the top 10 it was a truly special International event, in the other divisions Brad Devine claimed the masters trophy, son Tommy Devine took out the 6.9m rig.

Elise Beavis is the #1 female WASZP sailor in the world and Rory Hunter capped off an amazing event taking the U21 title as well.



Waszp International Games – Monday 28 Jan 2019

Final Leaders after Race 12 with 2 discards (59 entries)

1st GBR 2681 Rory Hunter 4 – – 30 pts

2nd AUS 2453 Tom Trotman 3 – – 32 pts

3rd NOR 2315 Alexander Hogheim 6 – – 41 pts

4th NZL 2248 Bruce Curson 1 – – 42 pts

5th HUN 1 Tamas Szamody 13 – – 59 pts

6th AUS 2509 Tristan Brown BFD – – 63 pts

7th AUS 2506 Jon Holroyd 8 – – 80 pts

8th AUS 2025 Ben Gunther 15 – – 82 pts

9th HKG 2666 Nicolai Jacobsen 10 – – 85 pts

10th AUS 2507 Aaron De Longville 18 – – 88 pts

Full results available here