Waszp Games return for final stage

Only one new race result showing on the Waszp Games website this morning.

This is for race 9 won by Bruce Curson of New Zealand with second place going to Tamas Szamody of Hungary.

Overall leader, Britain’s Rory Hunter, finished in seventh place and retains an eight point lead ahead of Tom Trotman of Australia.

Final day of racing is Monday.

More as they update . . .

Waszp International Games – Sunday 27 Jan 2019

Leaders after race 9 with 1 discrad (59 entries)

1st GBR 2681 Rory Hunter 7 – – 26 pts

2nd AUS 2453 Tom Trotman 9 – – 34 pts

3rd NZL 2248 Bruce Curson 1 – – 37 pts

4th NOR 2315 Alexander Hogheim 8 – – 37 pts

5th AUS 2509 Tristan Brown 4 – – 42 pts

6th HUN 1 Tamas Szamody 2 – – 55 pts

7th HKG 2666 Nicolai Jacobsen 3 – – 63 pts

8th AUS 2506 Jon Holroyd 13 – – 65 pts

9th AUS 2507 Aaron De Longville 6 – – 72 pts

10th AUS 2025 Ben Gunther 21 – – 78 pts