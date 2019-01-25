Valencia to host Olympic Single-Hander sea-trials

Valencia, Spain has been selected by World Sailing to host sea-trials for the selection of a new dinghy for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In Olympic speak this is the Equipment for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition, Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy Events.

Presently the Laser (standard) is used for the men and the Laser Radial is used for the women.

Real Club Náutico de Valencia will host sailors 11-15 March 2019 who will sail and test the four boats shortlisted during the Re-evaluation procedure. These include:

D-Zero, presented by Devotti Sailing s.r.o.

Laser Standard and Laser Radial sailboat, presented by ILCA

Melges 14, presented by Melges Boat Works Inc., NELO and Mackay Boats Ltd.

RS Aero, presented by RS Sailing.

World Sailing’s Member National Authorities are now invited to nominate their top three male and top three female One Person Dinghy Sailors from which the Evaluation Panel will select from.

Criteria for selection includes:

Applicants must be available on the selected dates

Weight range men: 75kg to 90kg

Weight range women: 55kg to 70kg.

Ages over 18

Top level One Person dinghy sailors, providing career highlights

Funding is available to support MNA’s who aren’t able to cover these costs, contact the technical team for more information.

All nomination forms should be submitted no later than 11 February 2019.

Following the Sea-trial phase, World Sailing’s Council will select the Equipment in 2019.

Click here for the MNA sailor nomination form

