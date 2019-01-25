Rory Hunter leads Waszp Games

Rory Hunter of Britain has a six point lead after eight races completed at the Waszp International Games in Perth, Australia.
Australia’s Tom Trotman moves into second place after back to back wins on Friday, day 4 of racing at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club.
In third place is Alex Hogheim of Norway, and fourth is Bruce Curson of New Zealand. Rounding out the top six are Tristan Brown and Jon Holroyd of Australia.
No racing on Saturday 26 January, which is Australia Day. Racing resumes on Sunday with the final racing and Prizegiving on Monday 27 January.
Waszp International Games – Friday 25 Jan 2019
Leaders after 8 Races, 1 discrad (59 entries)
1st GBR Rory Hunter – – 19 pts
2nd AUS Tom Trotman – – 25 pts
3rd NOR Alexander Hogheim – – 29 pts
4th NZL Bruce Curson – – 36 pts
5th AUS Tristan Brown – – 38 pts
6th AUS Jon Holroyd – – 52 pts
7th HUN Tamas Szamody – – 53 pts
8th AUS Ben Gunther – – 57 pts
9th HKG Nicolai Jacobsen – – 60 pts
10th AUS Aaron De Longville – – 66 pts
11th AUS Jack Felsenthal – – 67 pts
12th NZL Alex Mitchell-Barker – – 93 pts
13th CAN Peter Soosallu – – 95 pts
14th AUS Brad Devine – – 97 pts
15th AUS Jack Abbott – – 107 pts
16th AUS Paul Fleming – – 108 pts
17th NZL Sam Street – – 128 pts
18th NZL Joshua Bull – – 130 pts
19th FRA Pierre Leboucher – – 145 pts
20th NOR Henrik Haaland – – 145 pts