Rory Hunter leads Waszp Games

Rory Hunter of Britain has a six point lead after eight races completed at the Waszp International Games in Perth, Australia.

Australia’s Tom Trotman moves into second place after back to back wins on Friday, day 4 of racing at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club.

In third place is Alex Hogheim of Norway, and fourth is Bruce Curson of New Zealand. Rounding out the top six are Tristan Brown and Jon Holroyd of Australia.



No racing on Saturday 26 January, which is Australia Day. Racing resumes on Sunday with the final racing and Prizegiving on Monday 27 January.

Waszp International Games – Friday 25 Jan 2019

Leaders after 8 Races, 1 discrad (59 entries)



1st GBR Rory Hunter – – 19 pts

2nd AUS Tom Trotman – – 25 pts

3rd NOR Alexander Hogheim – – 29 pts

4th NZL Bruce Curson – – 36 pts

5th AUS Tristan Brown – – 38 pts

6th AUS Jon Holroyd – – 52 pts

7th HUN Tamas Szamody – – 53 pts

8th AUS Ben Gunther – – 57 pts

9th HKG Nicolai Jacobsen – – 60 pts

10th AUS Aaron De Longville – – 66 pts

11th AUS Jack Felsenthal – – 67 pts

12th NZL Alex Mitchell-Barker – – 93 pts

13th CAN Peter Soosallu – – 95 pts

14th AUS Brad Devine – – 97 pts

15th AUS Jack Abbott – – 107 pts

16th AUS Paul Fleming – – 108 pts

17th NZL Sam Street – – 128 pts

18th NZL Joshua Bull – – 130 pts

19th FRA Pierre Leboucher – – 145 pts

20th NOR Henrik Haaland – – 145 pts

Full results available here