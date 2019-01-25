Golden Globe Race leader heading home

Golden Globe Race leader Jean-Luc Van Den Heede has less than 450 nm to sail to the finish at Les Sables d’Olonne.



All being well he will comfortably beat the time of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s orginal circumnavigation in 1969 – of 312 days.

Sir Robin, who was visiting the Boot Düsseldorf for the 50th anniversary of his record around the world voyage, commented . . .

“My friend Jean-Luc is doing a great race.”

In 1969, Sir Robin was back in Falmouth after 312 days at sea!

On 28 January 2019, Van Den Heede should complete the circumnavigation in Les Sables d’Olonne after 211 days (or there abouts). 100 days less than in 1969.

Jean-Luc and the damaged mast on Matmut face one more test when a storm is due to blow across the Bay of Biscay producing 45-55 knot NW winds and viscous seas with waves building to 9 -10 m.

The Frenchman has a 410 nm lead over his Dutch rival Mark Slats.

Golden Globe Race Leaderboard – 25 Jan 11:00 hrs – DTF – DS

1st Jean-Luc Van Den Heede FRA – 446 NM, 27682 NM

2nd Mark Slats NED – 854 NM, 27420 NM

3rd Uku Randmaa EST – 4008 NM, 23428 NM

4th Istvan Kopar USA – 4776 NM, 23032 NM

5th Tapio Lehtinen FIN – 8127 NM, 20145 NM