Waszp Games underway

Tom Trotman, the new Australian National Champion, takes a one point lead on the opening day of the Waszp Games at the Royal Freshwater Bay YC.

Trotman leads after three races from Alexander Hogheim of Norway, with Britain’s Rory Hunter in third place.

Hunter won two of the three race completed, but an 18th in the first race gave him an overall total of 20 points, dropping him down the leaderboard.

Earlier, in the International Slalom, competitors from 11 countries joined in the fun, with 17 flights races held in 2 hours, it really is the 20/20 cricket version of sailing.

Racing was conducted in Freshwater Bay right in front of the host club creating one of the best natural amphitheatres in the world, there were spectators on boats and in the clubs beer garden set up right above the race track providing an awesome experience for family and friends.

The Grand Final series was as exciting racing as you could imagine, with 8 boats from 5 countries qualifying it gave a great international feel.



The last race was all to play for with Tom Johnson taking the low road to the first mark with Pierre Leboucher not far behind, there was 8 boats all within about 50m of each other as they turned to go through the 2nd gate and it was still anyone’s game.

Johnson however picked his angles the best to claim a sensational victory and win the overall WASZP International AustraliaSlalom event.

Leboucher was gunning for a 3rd place over the line only to capsize right before the finish finishing 7th letting Alex Mitchell-Barker through to 2nd place, Holgheim also nearly pipped Leboucher for 3rd finishing just 1pt behind.

Johnson paid testament to the diversity in ages in the final, with young Mattias Coutts finishing 6th at just 14 years of age while John Holroyd finished 7th and being in his 40s.

“To have pro sailors, mixing with gun youth and masters sailors, you just don’t get this in any other class”, Johnson stated.

WASZP 2019 International Games – Leaders after 3 races (59 entries)

1st AUS Tom Trotman 3 4 2 – – 9 pts

2nd NOR Alexander Hogheim 5 2 3 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR Rory Hunter 18 1 1 – – 20 pts

4th AUS Jack Felsenthal 4 9 8 – – 21 pts

5th HUN Tamas Szamody 6 5 10 – – 21 pts

6th AUS Aaron De Longville 12 6 7 – – 25 pts

7th NZL Bruce Curson 9 13 5 – – 27 pts

8th AUS Jack Abbott 13 10 6 – – 29 pts

9th NOR Nicolai Jacobsen 2 17 11 – – 30 pts

10th AUS Ben Gunther 8 19 4 – – 31 pts

Full results available here