RS:X North Americans open in Miami

The RS:X class are racing the North American Championship before the start of the Hempel Miami World Cup next week.

After three races on day 1, Piotr Myszka of Poland leads the Men and Helene Noesmoen of France the Women’s event.

Noesmoen took a clean sweep of the women’s races to lead by three points from Manuel Nores of the USA, with Gelly Skarlatou of Greece in third place.

Emma Wilson of Britain is in seventh place despite missing the first race, she took third place in the two other races.

In the men’s event, Myszka is tied for the lead on six points with Louis Giard of France. In third place is Pierre Le Coq, with Britain’s Tom Squires a point back in fourth place.

RS:X Men North American Championship – After 3 races

1st POL Piotr Myszka 1 1 4 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA Louis GIARD 3 2 1 – – 6 pts

3rd FRA Pierre Le Coq 5 7 2 – – 14 pts

4th GBR Tom Squires 2 3 11 – – 16 pts

5th FRA Oël Pouliquen 7 4 6 – – 17 pts

6th JPN makoto tomizawa 8 5 5 – – 18 pts

7th CHN Kun Bi 6 11 3 – – 20 pts

8th POL Pawel Tarnowski 4 9 7 – – 20 pts

9th GBR Andy Brown 11 8 9 – – 28 pts

10th Pol Radoslaw Furmanski 12 10 8 – – 30 pts

11th FRA Adrien MESTRE 9 6 DNS – – 34 pts

12th CHN Tao Li 10 12 12 – – 34 pts

13th MEX Ignacio BERENGUER 13 14 13 – – 40 pts

14th GBR Matthew Barton OCS 13 10 – – 42 pts

15th GBR Daniel Wilson 14 15 14 – – 43 pts

16th POL Maciej Kluszczynski 15 16 15 – – 46 pts

RS:X Women/Youth North American Championship – After 3 races

1st FRA Helene Noesmoen 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd USA Manuel Nores 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd GRE Gelly Skarlatou 4 4 4 – – 12 pts

4th JPN Fujiko Onishi 3 8 5 – – 16 pts

5th JPN Komine Megumi 5 5 8 – – 18 pts

6th USA Alexander Temko 6 7 6 – – 19 pts

7th GBR Emma Wilson DNS 3 3 – – 25 pts

8th USA thomas staubli 7 8 10 – – 25 pts

9th MEX Mariana Aguilar 8 10 9 – – 27 pts

10th USA Carolina Mendelblatt 9 13 7 – – 29 pts

11th USA Farrah HALL DNS 6 6 – – 31 pts

12th BRA Bruna Mello 10 11 11 – – 32 pts

13th MEX Cristina Ortiz vivas 11 12 12 – – 35 pts

14th CAN Olivia Mew 12 14 13 – – 39 pts