RS:X North Americans open in Miami

The RS:X class are racing the North American Championship before the start of the Hempel Miami World Cup next week.
After three races on day 1, Piotr Myszka of Poland leads the Men and Helene Noesmoen of France the Women’s event.
Noesmoen took a clean sweep of the women’s races to lead by three points from Manuel Nores of the USA, with Gelly Skarlatou of Greece in third place.
Emma Wilson of Britain is in seventh place despite missing the first race, she took third place in the two other races.
In the men’s event, Myszka is tied for the lead on six points with Louis Giard of France. In third place is Pierre Le Coq, with Britain’s Tom Squires a point back in fourth place.
RS:X Men North American Championship – After 3 races
1st POL Piotr Myszka 1 1 4 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA Louis GIARD 3 2 1 – – 6 pts
3rd FRA Pierre Le Coq 5 7 2 – – 14 pts
4th GBR Tom Squires 2 3 11 – – 16 pts
5th FRA Oël Pouliquen 7 4 6 – – 17 pts
6th JPN makoto tomizawa 8 5 5 – – 18 pts
7th CHN Kun Bi 6 11 3 – – 20 pts
8th POL Pawel Tarnowski 4 9 7 – – 20 pts
9th GBR Andy Brown 11 8 9 – – 28 pts
10th Pol Radoslaw Furmanski 12 10 8 – – 30 pts
11th FRA Adrien MESTRE 9 6 DNS – – 34 pts
12th CHN Tao Li 10 12 12 – – 34 pts
13th MEX Ignacio BERENGUER 13 14 13 – – 40 pts
14th GBR Matthew Barton OCS 13 10 – – 42 pts
15th GBR Daniel Wilson 14 15 14 – – 43 pts
16th POL Maciej Kluszczynski 15 16 15 – – 46 pts
RS:X Women/Youth North American Championship – After 3 races
1st FRA Helene Noesmoen 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd USA Manuel Nores 2 2 2 – – 6 pts
3rd GRE Gelly Skarlatou 4 4 4 – – 12 pts
4th JPN Fujiko Onishi 3 8 5 – – 16 pts
5th JPN Komine Megumi 5 5 8 – – 18 pts
6th USA Alexander Temko 6 7 6 – – 19 pts
7th GBR Emma Wilson DNS 3 3 – – 25 pts
8th USA thomas staubli 7 8 10 – – 25 pts
9th MEX Mariana Aguilar 8 10 9 – – 27 pts
10th USA Carolina Mendelblatt 9 13 7 – – 29 pts
11th USA Farrah HALL DNS 6 6 – – 31 pts
12th BRA Bruna Mello 10 11 11 – – 32 pts
13th MEX Cristina Ortiz vivas 11 12 12 – – 35 pts
14th CAN Olivia Mew 12 14 13 – – 39 pts