Good GBR Finish at RS:X North Americans

The RS:X class completed their North American Championship and warm-up series for the Hempel Miami World Cup.

After a total of six races were completed for both championships, Louis Giard took the men’s event and Helene Noesmoen the women’s, both are from France.

Britain’s Tom Squires finished in third place in the men’s event. Dan Wilson finished 16th and Sam Sills, who only sailed the second day, was 18th.

Britain’s Emma Wilson was on fine form, winning two of the three races on the second day, and despite not starting in two races was still able to finish in fourth place overall.

Action will move to the more serious Hempel World Cup Miami event on Sunday (27 Jan).

RS:X Men North American Championship – Final After 6 races

1st FRA Louis GiardD – – 9 pts

2nd FRA Pierre Le Coq – – 20 pts

3rd GBR Tom Squires – – 22 pts

4th JPN makoto tomizawa – – 22 pts

5th POL Piotr Myszka – – 24 pts

6th CHN Kun Bi – – 24 pts

7th FRA Adrien MESTRE – – 38 pts

8th FRA Oël Pouliquen – – 39 pts

9th POL Pawel Tarnowski – – 39 pts

10th POL Radoslaw Furmanski – – 54 pts

RS:X Women/Youth North American Championship – Final After 6 races

1st FRA Helene Noesmoen – – 9 pts

2nd USA Manuel Nores – – 10 pts

3rd GRE Gelly Skarlatou – – 15 pts

4th GBR Emma Wilson – – 27 pts

5th USA Alexander Temko – – 27 pts

6th USA Farrah Hall – – 27 pts

7th JPN Fujiko Onishi – – 29 pts

8th JPN Komine Megumi – – 29 pts

9th BRA Bruna Mello – – 49 pts

10th USA Thomas Staubli – – 50 pts