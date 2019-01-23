Good GBR Finish at RS:X North Americans

The RS:X class completed their North American Championship and warm-up series for the Hempel Miami World Cup.
After a total of six races were completed for both championships, Louis Giard took the men’s event and Helene Noesmoen the women’s, both are from France.
Britain’s Tom Squires finished in third place in the men’s event. Dan Wilson finished 16th and Sam Sills, who only sailed the second day, was 18th.
Britain’s Emma Wilson was on fine form, winning two of the three races on the second day, and despite not starting in two races was still able to finish in fourth place overall.
Action will move to the more serious Hempel World Cup Miami event on Sunday (27 Jan).
RS:X Men North American Championship – Final After 6 races
1st FRA Louis GiardD – – 9 pts
2nd FRA Pierre Le Coq – – 20 pts
3rd GBR Tom Squires – – 22 pts
4th JPN makoto tomizawa – – 22 pts
5th POL Piotr Myszka – – 24 pts
6th CHN Kun Bi – – 24 pts
7th FRA Adrien MESTRE – – 38 pts
8th FRA Oël Pouliquen – – 39 pts
9th POL Pawel Tarnowski – – 39 pts
10th POL Radoslaw Furmanski – – 54 pts
RS:X Women/Youth North American Championship – Final After 6 races
1st FRA Helene Noesmoen – – 9 pts
2nd USA Manuel Nores – – 10 pts
3rd GRE Gelly Skarlatou – – 15 pts
4th GBR Emma Wilson – – 27 pts
5th USA Alexander Temko – – 27 pts
6th USA Farrah Hall – – 27 pts
7th JPN Fujiko Onishi – – 29 pts
8th JPN Komine Megumi – – 29 pts
9th BRA Bruna Mello – – 49 pts
10th USA Thomas Staubli – – 50 pts