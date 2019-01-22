49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 Pre-World Cup Miami Championships

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 classes raced their Miami Skiff Midwinter Championships prior to the Hempel World Cup Series Miami.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet dominated the Nacra 17 event, winning four of the eight races.

They finished 14 points ahead of Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of Australia, with Rio gold medalists Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli of Argentina in third place.

The 49er event was won by Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Marra ahead of Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria and Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger of Germany.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt finished in eighth place, picking up a win in the final race.

Other GBR results – Morgan Peach and Rhos Hawes were 17th, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell 19th, and Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas also taking a race win (and a couple of BFD) to finish 22nd.

In the 49erFX Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil took the overall victory, ten points clear of Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of the USA. Third were Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens of Holland.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey were the only Brits to race, they finished 20th.

Nacra 17 Miami Midwinter Regatta – Final Leaders

1st GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 11 pts

2nd AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 25 pts

3rd ARG Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli 26 pts

4th AUT Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz 30 pts

5th USA Bora gulari and Louisa Chafee 43 pts

6th AUS Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland 44 pts

7th ARG Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco 49 pts

8th ESP Iker Martínez and Olga Maslivets 53 pts

9th FIN Sinem Kurtbay and Allan Norregaard 57 pts

10th GER Johannes Polgar and Carolina Werner 60 pts

49er Miami Skiff Midwinter Regatta – Final Leaders

1st ESP Diego Botin and Iago Marra 33 pts

2nd AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl 49 pts

3rd GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger 62 pts

4th AUS David Gilmour and Lachy Gilmour 64 pts

5th NED Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt 65 pts

6th GER Justus Schmidt and Max Boehme 67 pts

7th FRA Mathieu Frei and Noe Delpech 68 pts

8th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 68 pts

9th CRO Sime Fantela and Miho Fantela 74 pts

10th USA Ian Barrows and Mitchell Kiss 78 pts

49erFX Miami Skiff Midwinter Regatta – Final Leaders

1st BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze 28 pts

2nd USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 38 pts

3rd NED Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens 45 pts

4th DEN Ida Marie Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olse 47 pts

5th AUS Amelia Stabback and Caitlin Elks 53 pts

6th SIN Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low 54 pts

7th NOR Helene Næss and Marie Rønningen 64 pts

8th SWE Julia gross and Hanna Klinga 74 pts

9th ESP Patricia Suarez Gonzalez and Nicole van der Velden 75 pts

10th ESP Carla and Marta Munte 76 pts

The Hempel World Cup Miami Regatta will take place from 27 January to 3 February.