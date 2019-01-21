Close Run at the Waszp Aussie Nationals

Britain’s Rory Hunter took second behind Aussie Tom Trotman at the Waszp Australian Nationals.

After six races, Tom Trotman finished two points ahead of Hunter to claim the Australian title, with Jon Holroyd of Australia completing the podium.

The championship, hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay YC on the Swan River in Perth, Western Australia, took place ahead of the Waszp International Games which start on Tuesday.

WASZP 2019 Australian National Championship – Final Leaders (55 entries) (provisional)



1st AUS 2453 Tom Trotman 9 pts 2nd GBR 2681 Rory Hunter 11 pts 3rd AUS 2506 Jon Holroyd 13 pts 4th NZL 2248 Bruce Curson 26 pts 5th AUS 2490 Jack Abbott 30 pts 6th NZL 2247 Oscar Rorvik 36 pts 7th HUN 1 Tamas Szamody 39 pts 8th AUS 2492 Jack Felsenthal 41 pts 9th FRA 44 Pierre Leboucher 45 pts 10th NOR 2315 Alexander Hogheim 45 pts 11th NZL 2206 Alex Mitchell-Barker 51 pts 12th AUS 2651 Brad Devine 68 pts 13th AUS 2649 David Von Felten 74 pts 14th AUS 2507 Aaron De Longville 76 pts 15th AUS 2495 Gus Ekberg 84 pts 16th AUS 2193 Tom Brewer 85 pts 17th AUS 2192 Paul Fleming 86 pts 18th NZL 2623 Samuel Mackay 92 pts 19th AUS 2025 Ben Gunther 98 pts

Full results available here