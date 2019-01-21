Close Run at the Waszp Aussie Nationals

Britain’s Rory Hunter took second behind Aussie Tom Trotman at the Waszp Australian Nationals.
After six races, Tom Trotman finished two points ahead of Hunter to claim the Australian title, with Jon Holroyd of Australia completing the podium.
The championship, hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay YC on the Swan River in Perth, Western Australia, took place ahead of the Waszp International Games which start on Tuesday.
WASZP 2019 Australian National Championship – Final Leaders (55 entries) (provisional)
|1st
|AUS
|2453
|Tom Trotman
|9
|pts
|2nd
|GBR
|2681
|Rory Hunter
|11
|pts
|3rd
|AUS
|2506
|Jon Holroyd
|13
|pts
|4th
|NZL
|2248
|Bruce Curson
|26
|pts
|5th
|AUS
|2490
|Jack Abbott
|30
|pts
|6th
|NZL
|2247
|Oscar Rorvik
|36
|pts
|7th
|HUN
|1
|Tamas Szamody
|39
|pts
|8th
|AUS
|2492
|Jack Felsenthal
|41
|pts
|9th
|FRA
|44
|Pierre Leboucher
|45
|pts
|10th
|NOR
|2315
|Alexander Hogheim
|45
|pts
|11th
|NZL
|2206
|Alex Mitchell-Barker
|51
|pts
|12th
|AUS
|2651
|Brad Devine
|68
|pts
|13th
|AUS
|2649
|David Von Felten
|74
|pts
|14th
|AUS
|2507
|Aaron De Longville
|76
|pts
|15th
|AUS
|2495
|Gus Ekberg
|84
|pts
|16th
|AUS
|2193
|Tom Brewer
|85
|pts
|17th
|AUS
|2192
|Paul Fleming
|86
|pts
|18th
|NZL
|2623
|Samuel Mackay
|92
|pts
|19th
|AUS
|2025
|Ben Gunther
|98
|pts